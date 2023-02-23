Taking the ring after completing MJF’s gauntlet of would-be challengers on the penultimate edition of AEW Dynamite before Revolution, “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson has a simple question for the fans in Phoenix, Arizona: why does MJF hate him?

“Boy, is it great to be back in Phoenix, Arizona?” Danielson asked the crowd, who replied yes. “Man, it seems like you people might want to see me win the AEW Championship at Revolution. Well, trust me, I’m going to do everything in my power to beat MJF for that title. But first, I want to talk a little bit about what MJF said last week. MJF came out to this ring and said he hates Bryan Danielson. So let me get this straight, he tries to break the arm of a friend of mine of over 20 years, and he hates me? Let me get this straight, he puts a bounty on my head, tries to injure me so I can’t even make it to the Pay-Per-View, and he hates me? MJF hospitalized my mentor William Regal, and he hates me?”

Before Danielson could continue, who but MJF emerged from the back to explain why, in fact, he does hate his Revolution foe.

MJF reveals the real reason why he hates Bryan Danielson.

Addressing Danielson and a ruckus Phoenix crowd, MJF peeled back the curtain even further to reveal the personal reason why he isn’t a fan of the American Dragon.

“See Bryan, you may have all of these schmucks twisted, but I know who you really are, man,” MJF said. “And I know who I really am; I’m the guy who got left stranded by anyone I’ve ever opened up to. I’m the guy who got thrown away like trash by anyone who’s ever claimed they loved me. And then I met a girl, a girl who changed my outlook on every single person on this planet. My dream girl, a girl I fell in love with, she convinced me not everyone in this world is bad, and I became the man who got down on one knee, and I told that girl I wanted to start a family with her. I wanted to make a home with her. I wanted to have children with her. And do you know what she did, Bryan Danielson? She left me. She left me, Bryan.”

“She left me because I’m unloveable, and now the only thing I have in this life that I can trust, the only thing in this world that gives me unconditional love is Triple B. The AEW World Heavyweight Championship is the only thing keeping me from grabbing a fist full of pills and calling it a day.”

“But not you, Bryan. No, everyone loves ‘The American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson. Everyone looks up to you, everyone respects you, they throw their hands up in the air and scream yes at the top of their lunges. And if that wasn’t enough, you have something I’ll never have, you have a family. A beautiful, smart, adoring wife, two happy, healthy children, and you take all of it for granted. You wanna know why I hate you, Dragon? It’s not because these schmucks actually think you’re better than me, because by March 5th, they’ll know it’s not the truth. I hate you because you have had more concussions and more head trauma than anyone in the history of this business. You suffered concussion after concussion until you were on the floor, foaming at the mouth, having seizures. And you’re still in my sport? Every time you step foot in that ring, you’re saying professional wrestling is more important than your family and your children! Every time you step in that ring, your spitting in my face! You are taking everything I would kill for for granted. You are no better than your worthless, drug-addicted mentor William Regal, who I gladly sent home to the hospital. Matter of fact, Bryan, you’re worse, because you’re addicted to the spotlight. Well, guess what? On March 5th at Revolution, you’re gonna get all the spotlight you could possibly ever need in that Ironman Match, because I’m gonna punish you, Dragon. I’m gonna punish you for taking away the one thing I have in this life. I am gonna punish you for everything you have taken for granted.”

From there, MJF decided to personally address Danielson’s children, which earned uber-cheap heat from the crowd, but before that happened, the current AEW Champ actually touched on something very interesting and, dare-I-say compelling. Danielson is risking his life more than most due to his expansive series of concussions that forced him to retire from WWE in the first place. While some men would retire from the ring due to health issues, as Triple H did before landing his current job, Danielson’s love of professional wrestling has brought him back into the ring, where he remains elite despite his physical issues. Needless to say, this might have been MJF’s best promo yet.