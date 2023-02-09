After working through an absolute gauntlet of the best mid-card talents AEW has to offer, Bryan Danielson found himself one match away from securing a 60-minute Iron Man match against the current World Champion MJF at Revolution.

Unfortunately for “The American Dragon,” after securing a win over Konosuke Takeshita in the opening segment of AEW Dynamite, MJF wasn’t taking any chances in regards to RUSH’s match with Danielson, so much so that he locked the submission specialist in the locker room alongside the “Japanese Phenomenon” in order to try to force a count-out victory in “El Toro Blanco’s” favor. Forcing Aubry Edwards to count to ten, albeit at a temp that wasn’t to MJF’s preference, “The Salt of the Earth” came incredibly close to closing out his feud with Danielson without so much as having to raise a finger in his own defense.

“Aubrey, sweet cheeks, honey pie, baby girl, we need to talk real quick,” MJF said. “Aubrey, Aubrey, Aubrey, I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but considering the AEW rule book and bylaws, right now, Bryan Danielson is scheduled for a match right here and right now in sh*tty El Paso, and he’s not here.”

As the crowd showered MJF in a combination of boos and chants of a**hole, both in English and Spanish, the champ continued on.

“No habla español! No habla español!” MJF said. “Listen to me, here’s my point, you need to ring this bell and start this match right now. That’s the rules, ring it, ring the bell!”

But alas, the count-out victory just wasn’t meant to be; BD broke down the door, Takeshita cleared the way versus “Perro Peligroso” Preston Vance and Jose the Assistant, and before Edwards could break into double digits, “The American Dragon” was in the ring and ready to rumble with RUSH.

Bryan Danielson punched his ticket to AEW Revolution with a win over RUSH.

After springing his way to the ring, Danielson was immediately met with the brutal hit of “El Toro Blanco,” who started kicking “The American Dragon” with a steady string of brutal right stomps. From there, RUSH took the proverbial lead, dropping BD with a German, throwing him over the ropes, and attempting to lick the blood off of his forehead before Edwards could break things up and try to restore some order to the otherwise chaotic bout. RUSH continued to work on top through the entire commercial break and almost went over Danielson to end his feud once and for all, but as he so often does, “The American Dragon” worked his way back into the fight and started spraying “El Toro Blanco” with Busaiku Knee for the eventual 1-2-3.

With the win secured, Danielson could celebrate the fact that, after weeks of trials and tribulations, he finally secured a main event spot at AEW Revolution, but his celebration was short-lived, as MJF limped down to the ring and immediately threw his long-time rival in the “Salt of the Earth” aka a Fujiwara Arm Bar, to fully capitalize on weeks of abuse from the likes of Brian Cage and Timothy Thatcher. While a slew of AEW security eventually split the duo up, it’s clear the feud between Danielson and Friedman is just heating up, with the ultimate culmination coming at the Chase Center next month.