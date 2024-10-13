On a night that Tony Khan promised to make fans “fall in love with wrestling all over again” at AEW WrestleDream, the CEO of the second-most profitable wrestling company of all time pulled out all the spots early on at the end of Jack Perry's TNT Championship win over Katsuyori Shibata.

After watching the “Scapegoat” secure a win via a last-ditch pinning attempt while locked in a chokehold, Perry's post-match attack on “The Wrestler” was cut short when none other than Daniel Garcia, fresh off his new contract, ran down to the ring for the save. Successfully running Perry off, Garcia and his mentor – one of many – shared a moment, at least for a moment, before none other than MJF, fresh off of filming Happy Gilmore 2, made his not-so-triumphant return to the Tacoma Dome.

Trashing Garcia for having a fake bidding war before trashing the Seattle Supersonics – the most heel activity of all time – it looked like MJF was going to get the jump on the “Red Death” alongside his fellow Pillar Perry, but then something funny happened that changed up the TNT Championship picture, nay, AEW period for the foreseeable future.

“You know it's all about the Boom! Adam Cole, Bay Bay.”

That's right, after destroying his ankle last year, Cole officially made his return to the ring in what looks like a full-time capacity, running down to the ring to challenge his “Better Than You, Bay Bay” tag team partner before the “Salt of the Earth” ran off for his own safety. Cole posed for the fans, dabbed up Garcia like a true babyface, and though he wasn't handed a mic to discuss the situation, Cole did have some words for the camera on his way back up the ramp, boldly declaring that he was coming for MJF and continuing their feud from a year ago.

What does this mean for the future of AEW? Will Garcia be feuding with Perry as Cole focuses on MJF? Or will this become more of a four, or even five-man feud with the addition of Shibata, heating up the TNT Championship picture in a way it hasn't been in months, maybe in 2024, period? While only time will tell if making fans “fall back in love” with wrestling was the goal, bringing back Cole is a fantastic way to do just that, as his absence has been sorely felt for months.