Bandido lands his first opportunity as an AEW contracted talent

Folks, it’s official: Bandido is #AllElite. That’s right, after folks hypothesized that he was secretly under contract and it was reported by Fightful and others that a contract was extended, The Wrestling Observer’s Josh Nason and Dave Meltzer have officially let it be known that the deal is done, and “The Most Wanted Luchador” has found his long-term home a few years after turning Tony Khan and AEW in favor of remaining in Ring of Honor and going on a Ring of Honor World Championship run.

And the best part? Fans won’t have to wait long to see Bandido work a meaningful match back in TK’s company, as he’s already been booked for his first proper match as an AEW-contracted talent. That’s right, while Full Gear is the next big event on the AEW calendar, with the Pay-Per-View coming later this month, Winter is Coming will be following close behind, with Bandido scheduled to take part in a tournament to decide on the next challenger for the AEW World Championship.

Facing off against RUSH in the first round, which should be a real treat for long-time ROH fans who watched the duo work big-time bouts for the promotion pre-TK, Bandido would be afforded a bout against either Eddie Kingston or Ethan Page in the second round before taking on Lance Archer, Ricky Starks, Dante Martin, or Brian Cage at Full Gear for a shot at either Jon Moxley or MJF in December.

*hot take* Bandido-Brian Cage is the play, Mr. Khan; book it.