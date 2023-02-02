Ah another week, another opponent placed in the way of Bryan Danielson in order to slow him down ahead of AEW Revolution by MJF; at this point, what else is new?

After besting Brian Cage on the previous edition of Dynamite, “The American Dragon” was tasked with taking on the man with a wicked Fujiwara Armbar by the name of Timothy Thatcher, who currently works for Pro Wrestling Noah after being released from WWE. Already working injured, Danielson tried his best to keep things working in his favor, using his legs and hammering down on his opponent with his “good” elbow, but Thatcher, a sadist who loves to deliver punishment, wasn’t having it and towards the end of the match, he got Danielson good with his signature maneuver, pulling back on his injured shoulder until BD could break it with the ropes.

Still, Danielson persisted, and after making his bread and butter as a submissions specialist in AEW, he took down Thatcher with a combination Release German Suplex followed by a Busaiku Knee for the 1-2-3.

While Danielson was riding high, MJF was in the back scheming, and he secured the perfect next opponent for “The American Dragon” in RUSH, who will work a tune-up match against Christopher Daniels on Rampage before his big match on next week’s Dynamite. Can Danielson outlast the former Ring of Honor Champion to keep his win streak alive? Only time will tell, but after besting Thatcher, it’s hard to bet against “The American Dragon” in any contest, especially if Konosuke Takeshita is on the outside as his backup.