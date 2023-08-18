Cash Wheeler, one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions and one of wrestling's most beloved tag teams, has been arrested on a count of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jay Reddick.

The alleged incident transpired on July 27 and a warrant for Wheeler's arrest was issued the following day. He plead not guilty on Aug. 3 and ultimately turned himself into the Orlando Police Department late Thursday night. A video of his arraignment, which occurred Friday morning and was obtained by Wrestling News, reveals this is not a domestic assault case and “appears to be a road rage-type incident.”

Video from Cash Wheeler’s arraignment. This was not a domestic issue and he says he did not know the people involved. More below. pic.twitter.com/SGqLg7amC6 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) August 18, 2023

While not much is still known about the alleged assault, you can hear in the video the words ” he allegedly flashed a handgun at the alleged victim.” Wheeler's bail is set at $2,500.

Cash Wheeler and his partner Dax Harwood comprise the tag team FTR in AEW and were previously known as The Revival in WWE. They have wrestled in what many fans consider to be some of the greatest tag team matches of all-time, including a classic trilogy with the Briscoe Brothers (Jay died in a tragic car accident in January).

Their impending title match against The Young Bucks is one of the most hotly-anticipated bouts at AEW's mega event, All In London at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 27. Although over 80,000 tickets have already been sold, the potential removal of this match would be a big blow to the hype surrounding this historic spectacle.

It remains to be seen if Wheeler would be permitted to fly overseas in lieu of his charge, or if AEW president and CEO Tony Khan feels it is even appropriate to proceed as scheduled. Big decisions will have to be made in the coming days. ClutchPoints will keep you apprised on this ongoing case and situation as more information is made public.