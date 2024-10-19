While “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho didn't become the new Ring of Honor World Champion at AEW WrestleDream, he earned a pretty incredible consolation prize: being a featured player in the number one film in America, Terrifier 3.

But how did it happen? How did Jericho go from full-time Learning Tree and part-time Fozzy rocker end up playing an orderly made unalive by Art the Clown? Well, in an appearance on JoBlo Celebrity Interviews, the host of Talk is Jericho broke down why he wanted to be part of the franchise, as, in his opinion, at least, he helped to get a fresh set of eyes on the franchise.

“I was a big fan of the first movie. We discovered it on the Fozzy tour bus, and I was the first person that I knew was talking about it. So I was going on Talk is Jericho, my podcast, and letting everybody know about this movie that you have to see because I have a big horror fan contingency for the show,” Jericho recalled via 411 Mania.

“Then I did a Comic-Con horror con, I guess, where David was there, and he was on Talk Is Jericho. That’s kind of how it all started. I was like, you guys got to watch this movie, Terrifier this, Terrifier that. I’d like to think that I was part of the grassroots movement to turn people onto this film, and then, once it became kind of a talked about cult hit when Damien started talking about doing part two, he asked me if I wanted to be involved, and I was like, of course. Just tell me what time and what mental institution in Staten Island I have to be at.”

Though Jericho didn't have more than a few minutes of screen time in Terrifier 2, he did take on a much more involved role in Terrifier 3, even if it feels a little too early in the film's run to explain what he does and how he, um, exits the film. Then again, when one knows that the production company took a mold of “Le Champion's” head to make a latex casting, it's pretty easy to imagine what Art decided to do to the pride of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Chris Jericho believes “The Painmaker” could handle Art the Clown

Discussing his involvement in the Terrifier Franchise on his own podcast back in 2022 when Terrifier 2 was still fresh, Jericho pontificated on one simple question: could he defeat Art the Clown in a wrestling match?

While even “The Ocho” admitted that Jericho probably couldn't outgun the Clown one-on-one, his alter ego, “The Painmaker,” is a different story, as he's sort of the Art of AEW.

“I don’t know if Jericho could but The Painmaker might be able to,” Jericho explained via Fightful. “The Painmaker was conceived as what a serial killer would look like if he was a pro wrestler… There’s your crossover, The Painmaker versus Art the Clown, a graphic novel waiting to happen.”

Unfortunately, we haven't yet seen Jericho vs. Art in graphic novel form, but hey, considering how popular the movie is at the box office, who knows, maybe “The Painmaker” could throw down with the evil clown in a match much like Jeff Jarrett in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre match last year.