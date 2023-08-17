When AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett announced that Tony Khan had booked a Texas Chainsaw Death match to help promote the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game, it was met with a healthy dose of skepticism from fans across the professional wrestling world, especially when Double J noted that “Leatherface may make an appearance” in the match between himself and Jeff Hardy.

On paper, there's nothing wrong with a gimmick match, a sponsored match, or even a sponsored gimmick match, as AEW has booked a few over the years in connection with Shark Week and Godzilla vs. King Kong, to name a few and while they were nowhere near 5-star all-time efforts, they were solid enough efforts that threw a few extra dollars the promotion's direction, which is something all wrestling promotions have to do from time to time for one reason or another. But a Texas Chainsaw Death match? What did that even mean? Would the two Jeffs, Hardy, and Jarret, fight with chainsaws like some sort of weird, clearly fake version of a kendo stick match?

Well, fans who tuned into Dynamite were afforded a chance to see what exactly Double J had planned, and needless to say, more than a few then took to Twitter to try to figure out what in the flying you-know-what they just watched.

Even Leatherface couldn't get some fans on board with Texas Chainsaw Death.

After watching Jeff Hardy dance his way down to the ring like he so often does, the former WWE Heavyweight Champion turned right around and walked back into the innards of the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, for quite possibly the weirdest match in Fight for the Fallen history, which, considering the history of the event, is really saying something.

Through his travels into the spookily lit corridors of the backstage area, Hardy was attacked by Karen and Jeff Jarrett, who proceeded to brawl with fake blood, weapons, and about a dozen other wrestlers split between the greater Hardy Family and the Triple J clan, leading some to recall the infamous Zombie Lumberjack match at Backlash in 2021, where Damian Priest secured a win over The Miz as “zombie” actors danced around the ring to help promote Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead movie. While WWE fans were quick to make fun of AEW's horror-themed match, sTeaT on Twitter reminded them not to be too critical, as Backlash‘s counterpart was much, much worse.

"those" people talking shit about the Texas Chainsaw Massacre match on #AEWDynamite tonight Me reminding them about the Zombie Lumberjack match at Backlash 😂 pic.twitter.com/bMXv1SC5qA — sTraT (@stratni89) August 17, 2023

While fans won't know what rating Dave Meltzer gives the Texas Chainsaw Death match until some time in the future, assuming, of course, he actually rates the match at all, the man behind the Wrestling Observer gave WWE's Zombie Ladder match a -3 star rating, which makes it one of the lowest-rated matches of all time.

Speaking of wrestling media luminaries, while Meltzer didn't comment on the match as it was happening – the next Wrestling Observer News is going to be hilarious – Sean Ross Sapp did, and after a few tweets gawking at the entire affair, the Fightful reporter delivered his official take on the match.

Lmaooooo they gave Jarrett a BELT WITH LEATHERFACE ON IT Jarrett and Matt Hardy Podcast, Ethan Page vlog, their LiveJournals, MySpace whatever. Appointment viewing next week 😂 pic.twitter.com/rPPXFC6jdi — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 17, 2023

Did Double J really need to don a Leatherface belt while Sonja Dutt, presumably dressed as Joe Bob Briggs, held up his hands? No, probably not, but that (potentially cursed) image now exists and will surely be featured on social media for years to come.

And hey, speaking of Leatherface, how did he turn out? Did the Texas Chainsaw Massacre's eponymous character actually show up for the match in Nashville, or did he get tied up in traffic on the drive over from Texas? Well, as it turns out, he did make an appearance, kicking Dutt in the stomach before chasing Karen to the back like a slasher film's final girl.

What did fans think of Leatherface, who is apparently #IsAllElite? Well, Ryan Satin of Fox's Out of Character explained that pretty well in a tweet of his own.

When you feel like death but gotta hold it together for work pic.twitter.com/8NDt3MDSCx — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 17, 2023

Ouch, is that the sort of “war” Booker T believes exists between AEW and WWE, or is Satin simply speaking facts, as Leatherface's appearance was, in a word, cringe? Either way, the opinions that really have to stand out above the rest have to belong to Excaliber and Taz, the men actually tasked with calling the match alongside Tony Schiavone for what felt like a very long time. Though there was a picture-in-picture break to split up the offering, that didn't provide the duo a chance to laugh it off and get serious for the final act of the in-ring story, as, when the show returned, neither could contain their non-enthusiasm.

Taz at the end of the Texas Chainsaw match saying "Well, that was something" with the forced enthusiasm of your Grandma reviewing your fourth grade play. — Trevor Dame (@TrevorDame) August 17, 2023

In the end, the match was what it was, and at least Tony Khan was happy about it, as he got to put the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre game in front of hundreds of thousands of potential buyers and was presumably paid handsomely for the right to do just that, even if he plans to send the money to the Maui Foodbank instead into AEW's war chest.