Fans of Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux will be able to rent and buy it on streaming services very soon. The release date comes after its disastrous box office start.

Variety reports that Joker: Folie à Deux has set a streaming release date of October 29, 2024. That is less than one month after its theatrical release on October 4.

This follows a trend of new releases heading to streaming sooner than expected. Warner Bros appears to be cutting their losses with this move to put Folie à Deux on streaming so soon after its release.

Has Joker: Folie à Deux been a success?

Unlike its predecessor, Folie à Deux has not been a hit. Joker made over $1 billion worldwide and was a surprise hit. It opened to over $96 million domestically in October 2019.

Warner Bros was happy with the smash hit. Joker made over $1 billion with a budget under $100 million. A sequel was green-lit and brought back Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips.

However, it has not been as successful. Folie à Deux made $37 million domestically during its opening weekend. That is a massive drop from its predecessor.

In its second weekend, it made just $7 million. Folie à Deux fell to fourth place behind a new release, Terrifier 3 ($14 million), and old releases like The Wild Robot ($14.1 million) and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ($7.3 million).

We will have to wait and see how much it legs out to. Some movies have had crazy success stories after sluggish starts. Unfortunately, Folie à Deux does not appear to be on that track.

It currently holds a score of 33% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. That is somehow higher than its audience score, which is 32%.

What is it about?

Joker: Folie à Deux picks up a few years after the events of the first movie. Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) is now a prisoner at Arkham Asylum. He is broken compared to the Arthur we saw at the end of Joker.

The guards antagonize him, asking him to tell jokes. But he has become quiet since becoming a prisoner. His luck turns around when he starts attending a music class.

There, he meets Harleen Quinzel (Lady Gaga). She happens to be a super fan of him, watching the TV movie about Arthur several times. They quickly fall in love as Arthur faces trial for his actions in the previous movie.

Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Steve Coogan, and Harry Lawtey also star in the movie. Zazie Beetz also returns to reprise the role of Sophie, Arthur's neighbor in the first Joker.

Joker: Folie à Deux is in theaters.