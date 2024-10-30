While Cody Rhodes has been a member of the WWE Univers for years now, holding the elite honor of being WWE Champion in his first reign, fans still have one question above all others: what the heck happened at the end of his run in AEW?

Did he have a falling out with Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page, and the Young Bucks? Or did it come down to an issue with Tony Khan, be it in relation to a booking or his positioning within the organization?

Until this is dealt with one way or the other, fans will continue to speculate, and podcasters will continue to ask the “American Nightmare” about his run. Fortunately, on The Flagrant, Rhodes was thrown a fastball down the middle regarding his AEW run, and while he didn't take it to the house in an industry-changing tell-all explanation, he did put it in play and get to first with only a little dirt on his $5,000 suit.

“There are so many factors that went into it. When I start talking about this, people try to cite, ‘Oh, it was this. It was this.' Here's what I can tell you it wasn't. It wasn't anything to do with Tony (Khan) and Brandi. That's a big one you hear all the time that ‘Tony didn't sign Brandi.' No, Brandi had been re-signed. Rhodes To The Top, we had a nice show on TBS, that had been renewed for a second season. Go Big Show,” Rhodes explained via Fightful.

“It was just a situation that felt icky. This is how I look at it in the end, I had really great memories with all of them, all the way back to All In. I had a really beautiful experience for a while, and I wanted to keep the memories good. I wanted to be able, in ten years, if I see those guys, I wanted to keep them good. I also wanted them to know, this is the Louisiana Purchase of wrestling, I will make sure, but I had great memories with them, and I wanted them to know.”

Wait, is Rhodes the Thomas Jefferson of professional wrestling in this scenario, doubling the number of premier promotions there are in the United States and, as a result, the number of stars who can get paid a living wage along the way? Welp, if you had that on your 2024 wrestling bingo card, you are probably over the moon right about now.

Cody Rhode thanks Roman Reigns for the house at Bad Blood

Elsewhere in his appearance on The Flagrant, Rhodes discussed his big win at Bad Blood and how it wouldn't have happened without Roman Reigns helping to drive up excitement for the show.

“I got to say something to him for the first time, you'd be shocked if you came backstage, we just don't have any interaction. I'm not saying anything negative about him, I've never heard him say anything negative about me,” Rhodes explained via Fightful. “We understand where we play at in this world. I did get to tell him one thing before Bad Blood in Atlanta, which to me is the thing every wrestler wants to hear, ‘Thank you for the house.' Tickets were really good for Atlanta. We sold out, then we sold out again because you open up and open up when he was introduced to the fray. I got that moment. I got nothing back. It's a unique relationship. He's incredibly special and done so much for WWE. When people get onto him about the limited dates and stuff, he was the thing. He did all this and earned everything he's got right now.”

Did Reigns actually draw the house in Atlanta? No, probably not, as WWE PLE shows more or less sells out automatically at this point, but his inclusion on the show did drum up some excitement, which, considering all shows are free on Peacock, surely got a few more eyes on the product.