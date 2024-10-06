It happened, WWE fans, it happened: after practically posting a link to the show on his IG with all of the hints he was passing out, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his triumphant return at WWE Bad Blood.

But what did he do? Did he take out the new Bloodline and side with Roman Reigns, his partner from Night 1 of WrestleMania 40? Or would he instead sign with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and company, with the group offering him more equality in the faction that Reigns was willing to surrender?

Nope, he sort of just… stood there, threw up an eyebrow, and then left, with fans and the wrestlers in the ring left befuddled by his actions.

The Rock is back in WWE, but what does he have to say?

Asked what happened and what he has on the books with the “Final Boss” moving forward during the Bad Blood press conference, Paul “Triple H” Levesque admitted that he didn't truly understand what he had up his sleeve but adamantly declared that any time one of the biggest stars in the world wants to show up, he's not going to turn it down.

“The Rock showing up, which, you have to be the biggest star in the world to be able to hit your music, walk out, blow the roof off the place, and I’m out. And it’s epic. And it was,” Triple H told the media via 411 Mania.

“And thankful to him with everything he’s got going on in his career and his life, to never have looked away from what brought him to the dance and what his roots are. It’s in his DNA, it’s in his blood, it’s who he is, and anytime that we’re in a place that he can take 30 seconds out of his incredible schedule and come back and feel that electricity, that you can only get in WWE, he does it, and I’m thrilled for that and thankful to him for that.”

So is The Rock going to show up on RAW monday night, cutting a massive promo on The Bloodline old and new before addressing the elephant in the room, his feud with Cody Rhodes? No, probably not, but needless to say, he's going to be a hot topic of conversation on television and on social media for the foreseeable future until he appears again, maybe at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia or the first RAW on Netflix in January. Why? Well, to paraphrase Triple H, because he's the Rock, and he can pretty much do whatever he wants in a professional wrestling ring.