Eddie Kingston secretly suspended ahead of AEW All Out

AEW has received a ton of criticism for things happening outside of the squared circle in recent days. On Wednesday night, another story of backstage drama surfaced.

AEW quietly suspended Eddie Kingston a few weeks back, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer. Meltzer reports the suspension has already been completed.

The suspension arose from an altercation between Kingston and fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara. Fightful Select (subscription required) reports that the two developed real-life heat between each other, and it blew up.

According to Fightful, the two AEW stars got into a verbal exchange. Guevara reportedly made a comment about Kingston’s physical appearance. The Mad King then took a swing at the Spanish God.

The two had been involved in a feud on AEW television prior to the suspension. Kingston challenged Guevara to a match at All Out on September 4th.

At the August 10th Rampage tapings, Guevara had accepted the challenge from Kingston. The Mad King revealed following Guevara’s acceptance that he was going to take a vacation.

However, neither of these segments made television. Furthermore, AEW commentary has not made mention of the feud or match since Kingston’s challenge.

It is unclear whether the match will go ahead. Fightful reports that at least one segment meant to build the match was scrapped, however.

To some extent, the feud is still going. Kingston’s friends Ruby Soho and Ortiz are set to challenge Guevara and his wife Tay Melo for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships on Friday’s Rampage.

AEW has not officially confirmed the suspension. Kingston has not appeared on television since the August 3rd edition of Dynamite.