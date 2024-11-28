When news broke that Ricky Starks, fresh off an attention-grabbing promo at GCW Dream On just hours before AEW Full Gear, was being pulled from all appearances for the promotion by Tony Khan and company, it generated all sorts of headlines from fans and haters alike.

Some applauded TK for standing on business, accusing Effy of messing around and finding out after making some pretty brutal suggestions about the Khan family on his podcast, while others accused AEW of holding Starks hostage, especially after his appearance on Chris Van Vleet's Insight didn't paint the promotion in a very good light.

Discussing how Starks went from a prominent part of GCW's leadup to Hammerstein to out on Game Changer Weekly, the promotion's owner, Brett Lauderdale, noted that he wasn't sure what happened, as he hasn't actively talked to AEW about this or any situation for that matter.

“I found out about this the same time as everybody else did, for the most part. I've stated this many times before and it's no secret. I don't really have a line of communication with AEW. I've never talked to Tony Khan on the phone or via text in my entire life. They don't talk to me. I'm not trying to say that in a negative context, but I guess we've never really had to talk,” Lauderdale explained via Fightful.

“Anybody from AEW who has worked with us, that's been between me and the talent to arrange it. If they need to get permission or something, they handle that on their own. In terms of this with Ricky Starks or anybody else from AEW, I don't really know a lot. I haven't heard about anybody else. I'm just hearing Ricky has been pulled. Period. I haven't been on the phone with AEW where they've given me an explanation or asked me any questions or anything. I have no communication with AEW over this. I don't know where it goes beyond Ricky Starks.”

So, how does Lauderdale feel about this situation? Well, he discussed this on Game Changer Weekly, too, including questions about who AEW is really upset with, himself or Starks.

Brett Lauderdale doesn't know where GCW and AEW stand

Turning his attention to GCW's relationship with AEW, Lauderdale noted he doesn't really know where the two promotions stand, let alone who they are spiting by pulling Starks from their shows.

“I've always considered GCW and AEW to be on the same team. Is this meant to punish Ricky Starks? Is this meant to punish GCW? Is it somewhere in between? I just don't know because I don't have that line of communication. It doesn't feel great,” Lauderdale explained.

“I would love to know if there's something to be done or something we can be doing. We got to the point where this stuff was agreed upon, announced, and fans were looking forward to this. To promote something and have to pull it back is not ideal. At the same time, and I've said this many times, when you do book television or contracted talent, you do it with the understanding this could happen at any time for any reason. It sucks, but it's part of the deal.”



On one hand, maybe AEW is upset that GCW will use their stars but still get in bed with WWE for events like Bloodsport. Or maybe it really is just Effy's comments about Shad Khan paying to keep TK away, which would rightfully upset anyone, especially a billionaire, with the ability to end a personal argument when someone else starts it. All in all, a weird situation all around, especially since Khan has already praised Starks during his absence.