Jack Perry has been one of the most promising babyfaces in AEW since the promotion came into being in 2019. He’s wrestled for championships early on against Chris Jericho, won tag team gold with Luchasaurus, and went on to have multiple marquee matches on Pay-Per-Views, including a win over his former partner in a steel cage match at Full Gear 2022.

And yet, through it all, Perry has never really felt like a true contender for the AEW World Championship, or even the TNT Championship, because he’s been consistently stuck in one non-title feud or another, with the shadow of Christian Cage hanging over him like a weird, Canadian Babadook.

Fortunately, Perry and Cage were afforded a chance to settle their feud once and for all at Revolution in the first-ever Final Burial match, which turned out to basically be a coffin match with a bit more pomp and circumstance. While Perry clearly had the advantage physically, as Cage is coming back from an injury and isn’t exactly on par with his forever pal, Edge, in the ring, fans had to wonder if “Jungle Boy” would be man enough to actually execute his plan and put his former mentor down for good, or would he hesitate like he did on Dynamite?

Fans found out firsthand, and the results were very good for the second-generation entertainer’s career moving forward.

Wrestling Cage inside the ring but mostly outside of it, Perry took an absolute ton of damage from his opponent, who seemed to want to take the concept of a coffin match literally, but in the end, JB found himself with a chance to take his foe out with a ConChairTo and connected, kissing Cage on the forehead before dropping him six feet under.

May Cage rest in peace, and Perry move on to greener pastures.