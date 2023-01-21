Jade Cargill has never lost a singles, tag team, or trios match in AEW or otherwise. Sure, technically, she isn’t truly undefeated, as AEW strangely decided to place “Girlberg” in the Women’s Casino Battle Royal at All Out 2021, which was ultimately won by Ruby Soho, marking the lone blemish on her otherwise perfect resume, but other than that faux pas, Cargill has found a way to best every opponent who has come her way, even if some, like Athena, had a pretty compelling case to secure the TBS Championship strap.

So naturally, when Cargill took the ring against The Vanity Twins, Jaida Vanity and Jordyn Vanity, alongside her lone-remaining Baddie, Leila Grey, fans weren’t too worried about seeing a one show up at the end of “That You-Know-What’s” resume, right? Well, guess what? That assessment was… correct, as Cargill and Gray beat the Vanities without breaking much of a sweat, and the undefeated AEW standout headed to the back one win shy of 50, a feat only 48 performers have accomplished in the company regardless of gender.

Who will be the performer that dethrones Cargill? Will she secure a 50th win and then drop the strap at the next Pay-Per-View, Revolution? Or will someone like Red Velvet, her current rival, sneak in and steal that momentous occasion away from her former friend? Could this be how AEW brings in Mercedes Mone, or maybe just a way to make Saraya’s run all the more special? The options for Tony Khan really are endless, but his ultimate choice will be scrutinized ad nauseam, as after years on top, Cargill’s first loss has to be truly special.