After being suspended from AEW in June of 2022 for a DUI, Jeff Hardy made his surprising return to the ring on AEW Dynamite to help his brother Matt and Isiah Kassidy in their fight against “All Ego” Ethan Page against The Firm.

The segment started off normally enough, with Ethan Page heading to the ring to demand an explanation from Matt Hardy, who informed him that he wrote into his Hook match contract if “All Ego” lost to “The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil,” Hardy Party would be afforded a chance to wrestle for their contracts in a future match.

This, understandably, didn’t sit too well with Page, who called down the rest of The Frim to jump his former friend, with even Hook unable to settle the score. Fortunately, Matt had a ringer in the back, and just when things looked dire, Jeff’s music hit, and the younger Hardy charged down to the ring with a chair to settle the score and secure the proverbial win, even if no bells ever rang.

Was Hardy’s return particularly surprising? Sort of, yeah; Matt mentioned that, after undergoing eye surgery, Jeff was roughly two months away from returning to an AEW ring. Whether this was a swerve or Hardy won’t be wrestling a legit match until June remains to be seen; either way, after 10 months away, it’s certainly nice to see Jeff back in the ring, especially if it means he’s settled the alcohol issues that got him suspended in the first place.