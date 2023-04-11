A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

2022 was an incredibly weird year for Matt Hardy. It began well enough, with his brother Jeff leaving WWE to join him in AEW, and the duo found near-immediate success, with the team no longer legally allowed to be called the Hardy Boys securing a win at Double or Nothing over the Young Bucks and lining themselves for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships before the younger Hardy was arrested for drunk driving and effectively placed on suspension from June until the end of the year.

While Matt was able to keep things going and take part in what many considered to be one of the best storylines within AEW, having his contract “won” by The Firm only to destroy the faction from within, it never quite lived up to the expectations fancied heading into what could very well be the final Hardy run before their respective primes pass them by.

Fortunately, Hardy was finally able to provide an update on Jeff’s status in the weirdest place of all: a “Mukbang” session with his Hardy Pardy pupil Isaiah Kassidy, where he noted that a return could be just around the corner.

“Jeff just had some eye surgery,” Matt said via Fightful. “His eyes were just a little off-set, it’s just probably from wear and tear and beating his body up. They had to work on some ligaments and tendons in one of his eyes. So they corrected that [with] surgery and they said probably in five, six weeks, he should be okay. So I’m hoping after that, now that he’s kind of putting this whole situation behind him, that we’ll see him back around soon. I’m hoping so, man. You guys keep your fingers crossed. Maybe six, eight weeks from now, hopefully we can see some Jeff Hardy on AEW.”

Whoa, now that is a very interesting update indeed. While Hardy didn’t explicitly mention if Jeff has completed whatever substance abuse counseling Tony Khan mandated when he announced his suspension, it is interesting to learn that by June, roughly one year after he was placed on the shelf in the first place, both Hardy Boys could be back in AEW ready to rumble once more.

WWE Hall of Famer admits he never got the “Broken” Matt Hardy character.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Speaking of Matt Hardy, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently discussed the multiple-time tag team champion on his You Didn’t Know podcast and let it be known that he didn’t get his signature “Broken” character at all.

“I didn’t get the Broken character. I never got it. I don’t understand it. If there’s something to understand, I would love to know what that is, but he just changed and talked differently,” Road Dogg said via TJR Wrestling. “I don’t know. I didn’t see the transformation or follow it. I never got it. That was not me writing that. We put him with Bray because we thought together they could really be this cool entity, but I will say, no, we didn’t know what to do with them.

“The part I’m going to unpack is, what were their characters? If you could describe them to me, if you could give me an elevator pitch, a summary of their characters, then maybe we could have written them in that direction or something.

“I’ll take the heat and I always will for a failed opportunity, an opportunity I missed as a writer or a creative guy on the show. I’ll always take the hit for that. We let them be their creative selves and their creative selves, and this is horrible, and I don’t mean to say it like this, but I don’t think they knew at that time what they were trying to do. I don’t think they knew, I don’t think we knew, and together, it made a who knew stew, and so it turned out as such. I will take some heat for that, no two ways about it. I just don’t know if anybody else who should, will.”

Now, to be fair to Dogg, he isn’t alone in not getting, let alone liking “Broken” Matt, as Tony Khan famously noted that he wasn’t a huge fan of the character back in 2021 after his teleportation segment on Dynamite went awry. Still, it’s nice that Khan was able to work out something that worked better with Hardy in AEW and has allowed more of the character back into the promotion over the past few months, with “Big Money Matt” noting that he plans to “Delete” the firm elsewhere in his chopped cheese session with Kassidy. Who knows, maybe Road Dogg will get it more this time around.

