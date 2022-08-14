AEW’s Jon Moxley out daddys Effy at GCW Homecoming

As you may or may not know, in addition to being the AEW Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley is also the current GCW World Champion, having held the belt for 344 days and counting since he took it off of one-time AEW performer Matt Cardona on September 4th, 2021. He’s defended the strap on five occasions, beating Homicide, AJ Gray, Tony Deppen, and Black Christian in normal matches, and Nick Gage in a death match, with a sixth defense booked for GCW Homecoming, which was to be broadcast live from the Carousel Room at Showboat Hotel in beautiful Atlantic City New Jersey against none other than Effy.

Now, as one can assume, any match featuring Effy can be a bit polarizing, as his “make wrestling gay” philosophy can rub more, shall we say, conservative fans the wrong way, but ever the professional, Mox didn’t let his foe dictate the conditions of the match in an attempt to psych him out. No, with a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame basically locked in the future thanks to his time in The Shield, Moxley played Effy’s game and countered everything he threw at him with the same thing, only jacked up a few notches.

If Effy was going to hit Moxley, Mox was going to hit harder. If Effy was going to play to the crowd, Mox was going to play to it even bigger. And if Effy was going to kiss Moxley, Mox was going to do this.

Goodness gracious, I think I could hear Jim Cornette’s scream from here.

Now granted, the match didn’t last much longer after the kiss heard ’round the world, as Moxley headbutted Effy to the ground and secured the pin, but the real intrigue came after the match, when none other than Nick Gage made his way down to the ring like a crust punk Moses parting the PBR Sea, where he declared that his career may not be long for the wrestling ring, but he wants to either go out with the GCW World Championship around his waist or with ‘a bullet in my head.’

Folks, Moxley-Gage II is officially coming soon, and it’s going to be incredible.