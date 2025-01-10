After making his in-ring return at NJPW Wrestle Dynasty, working the early March of the Year with Gabe Kidd, Kenny Omega made his return to AEW on MAX's second-ever Dynamite simulcast and let it be known that he is returning as no part-time player.

One person incredibly excited about this fact is WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, who boldly declared on his podcast, Grilling JR, that he could see “The Cleaner” replacing Bryan Danielson as the promotion's top babyface.

“He's the best in-ring talent now that [Bryan Danielson] is on the sideline, taking a sabbatical, and maybe a long-term sabbatical, h*ll, I don't know. I think he's the next in line,” Ross declared via Fightful. “I would think, and getting a healthy Kenny Omega back on your roster and back on your television show is a good thing. I think he elevates everybody else's work, because nobody wants to get in the ring with Kenny and look bad, and he's going to have a good match no matter what. So, I'm glad he's back. I like Kenny. He sent me a nice text on my birthday, and he's just a good human being in my estimation. So him coming back is good timing for Tony Khan.”

Is Ross on the money? You know what? Yeah, I think he is, as after nearly 400 days on the shelf, Omega is the ultimate babyface hero AEW needs and can build their promotion around into the future. Why? Because no one puts on big money matches better than the “Best Bout Machine.”

Kenny Omega is excited about professional wrestling in 2025

After Dynamite went off the air on Wednesday, Omega addressed the crowd with an extended promo, noting just how excited he is to return to the ring in 2025. Why? Because, by his admission, wrestling has never been better.

“As a fan of wrestling, not only am I happy to perform for you, but I’m happy to watch the stars of AEW and heck, any promotion, I’m just happy to watch professional wrestling, and in the year 2025, oh my goodness, is professional wrestling ever thriving. So no matter how you guys choose to consume it, professional wrestling is alive and well, and boy, it’s taking over the world. If I have my say, if I have any power at all over my person, if I can be even a sliver of what I used to be, I want to be at the forefront of that movement. I want to be one of the people that people talk about when they are talking about this positive wrestling movement,” Omega declared via Fightful.

“So next week, I will be back in an AEW ring, and moving forward, I would love to absolutely be in the ring performing in front of all you guys, and I know there’s a locker room full of guys in the back, and I know there’s a whole entire world of professional wrestlers that are looking to make your lives just that much more enjoyable. So please, stay tuned, watch wrestling, love wrestling, cheer for your favorite performers, boo whoever you hate because wrestling really is alive and well, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Is wrestling the hottest it's ever been in 2025? Debateable. But is wrestling better off with Kenny Omega as an active in-ring talent? Oh yeah, there's no doubt about that.