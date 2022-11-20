Published November 20, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

“Carry on, my wayward son. There’ll be peace when you are done. Lay your weary head to rest. Don’t you cry no more,” – these words, originally sung by the band Kansas, now for all intents and purposes, belong to The Elite, as, after claiming and then abandoning the trademark “Wayward Sons” before AEW Full Gear, the trio of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, made their triumphant return to the song for the promotion they helped found at its final Pay-Per-View of 2022.

Fans cheered them on, loudly declared “F*ck CM Punk,” and even shouted out Colt Cabana, which is a tad unrelated but was a nice moment nonetheless for Marcia Cabana‘s baby boy as their match against Death Triangle, PAC, and the Lucha Brothers began. Working through their ring rust while supercharged on the potent cocktail of adrenaline and crowd enthusiasm, Omega and the Bucks put on a greatest hits of their respective move sets, with Superkicks, You Cannot Escapes, and V-Triggers against three men they know very, very, very, very, very well. All six performers got in their offense, with only the One-Winged Angel absent from the match’s bingo card, but that was for obvious reasons. Why? Well, because Omega never got to use it.

That’s right, despite having all of the momentum behind The Elite, PAC turned that on a dime when he introduced his now-signature weapon, the ring bell hammer, into the equation. He presented it to Rey Fenix, who initially rejected it, but after eating a particularly spicy V-Trigger to the face, the high flyer gave in to his heel-ish desires and bashed Omega in the face to secure the win. The fans really didn’t like it, nor did The Elite, but in the end, the character development of the Lucha Brothers going full-on evil is interesting enough to excuse the sugary pop of a babyface victory.