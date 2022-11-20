Published November 20, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Welp, it’s official: AEW has a new World Champion. That’s right, after having Jon Moxley work his behind off in place of CM Punk on not one but two separate occasions, forgoing his planned vacation each time, AEW has a new sheriff in town, and he’s “Better than you, and you know it.”

Taking the ring in Newark, New Jersey at Full Gear, which isn’t quite Long Island but is close enough, MJF came out to the ruckus applause of a “local” audience and worked against one of the best in-ring performers in all of professional wrestling, regardless of promotion. The duo exchanged blows, exchanged middle fingers, and exchanged big spots as well, including a piledriver through a table, but in the end, the match will be defined by one spot and one spot alone: MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring. Taking out the ring in order to finish off Mox once and for all when it became apparent that he couldn’t do it on his own as he initially wanted to, who but William Regal appeared from the back to dissuade the usage of the foreign object. MJF threw away the ring, and the match continued, with Moxley capturing MJF in a Rear-Naked Choke.

Alright, pretty normal stuff, right? Well, it would have been… until Regal slid MJF a pair of brass knucks which the “Salt of the Earth” then used to clean Moxley’s clock once and for all before celebrating with the strap like he earned it. Are Regal and MJF suddenly in cahoots? Is this a new thing, or have they been planning this for quite some time, maybe since that rejection letter from NXT? Needless to say, Dynamite on Wednesday is going to be fascinating.