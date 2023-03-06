Some matches tell a story. The bout between “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Christian Cage at Revolution certainly falls into that category, as does the bout between Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks, and even the AEW World Trios Championship match between The House of Black and The Elite served as 15-minute vignette so entertaining that it deserved to be scored by Ruckus on the spot.

The match between Jamie Hayter, Ruby Soho, and Saraya, by contrast, was more like a Phase 4 Marvel movie, with character development as important if not more important than the actual story being told between the bells.

At first, the match was pretty typical, as the three women brawled inside and out of the ring, but as the bout went on, Britt Baker and Toni Storm started to interfere, and the match’s vibe started to change in a very weird way. Though Hayter ultimately secured the win in a very fast-paced sequence that ended in a Soho cradle pin, the results of the bout were almost secondary, as Saraya and Storm began to attack Hayter and Baker in the ring, and after some mild defensive fire, Ruby joined in on the action and officially joined The Outsiders.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

… what? Did Soho just decide to join the duo on the spot? If not, why didn’t she and Saraya go two-on-one versus Hayter in order to bring the belts back to their team? Wouldn’t that have made more sense than a true Triple Threat where the best woman won? Maybe there will be a mid-credit scene at the end of the show to help make it all make sense.