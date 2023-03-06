All rise to acknowledge the new AEW World Champions, The House of Black.

Though their match with The Elite had basically no build-up whatsoever, with a few moments on AEW television to set up a pretty consequential title match an, um, interesting choice, you’d think the two teams has been working matches forever, as the sextet of Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackon, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black turned in a true five-star classic that measures right up there with some of the best matches Revolution has ever offered.

Do you like fast-paced, synchronized offense? If so, this was a perfect match for you, as The House of Black worked in perfect synchronicity to a degree that even The Elite couldn’t match. How about spectacle? Watching The Bucks work with Brody King is about as exciting a sight as you will see in a professional wrestling, as those three brought some classic PWG spots to the Chase Center in front of 9,000 fans and executed them flawlessly. And last but not least, have you always wanted to see what Omega would look like in the ring with Black or Matthews, who has been getting called Kenny Omega Jr. for years? Well, you got plenty of that too, and it was just as show-stopping as one would expect.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite The Elite’s best efforts, the House of Black just kept coming like a pack of hyenas looking to pick off the weakest link, and in the end, that proved to be Matt Jackson, who ate the pin and lost the titles for the EVPS.

Tony Khan, if you are reading this, run this feud until Double or Nothing.