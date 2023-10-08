While AEW has continued to expand its pay-per-view schedule during 2023 and is allegedly going monthly in 2024, a known insider suggests the 2024 schedule would include Ring of Honor pay-per-views.

The statement comes from Mat Men podcast host Andrew Zarian, who previously said he expected to see AEW on Max in 2024 and for the promotion to run monthly pay-per-views as a result. He expanded upon it further on the latest episode of his podcast after he and his co-host were asked about how prominent Ring of Honor has been on AEW shows. Zarian said “multiple people” he had spoken said that while it was still not clear if Ring of Honor would also be on Max, the rumored 2024 pay-per-view schedule would include Ring of Honor pay-per-views.

Zarian added that he had heard AEW planned to run a pay-per-view in New York City on the final weekend of December, but clarified that it hadn't been confirmed to him directly. His belief was that, if AEW is running New York City that weekend, it could be a Ring of Honor show so as not to run another big show against WWE's planned holiday show.

Zarian said his own hope was that, if it is a Ring of Honor show, it would run at the Hammerstein Ballroom as it was a regular stop of the promotion before Tony Khan bought it from Sinclair Broadcast.

The belief within wrestling media and larger fandom is that an expanded pay-per-view schedule for AEW would be part of a new rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that would put the promotion on Max. Some insiders previously suggested AEW could receive as much as $1 billion for a new, all-encompassing deal to keep AEW on TBS and TNT while Max would become its streaming home akin to WWE on Peacock.

I feel confident to say that AEW will be on Max in 2024 and AEW will expand its PPV Schedule to 12 a year. pic.twitter.com/YrP7KCiExY — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) September 15, 2023

There are still question marks surrounding Ring of Honor's content library and show, both of which are currently available on the Honor Club app. The hope among fans is that both find their way to Max as part of the media rights deal, effectively becoming AEW's version of NXT when it was on the WWE Network.