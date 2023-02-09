After watching Jamie Hayter secure a win in her AEW Women’s World Championship eliminator match against Allie/The Bunny, Renee Paquette asked Saraya and Toni Storm, the top heels in the women’s division, if they happened to catch the current title holder’s efforts.

“We did, we did get to see her in action,” Saraya said. “Congratulations, you won, baby girl, good job. But you’re just like every other person in AEW, you’re a loser. You know what, as a matter of fact, Liva (Bates), baby girl, come in here, Liva, come here. Isn’t see adorable? Wait, doesn’t your name begin with L? You know what, that is actually perfect.”

After pushing Renee away, Storm dropped Bates and proceeded to watch as Saraya spray-painted an L on both sides of her shirt.

“Listen, we’re not here to make friends, baby girl, we’re here to take over,” Saraya said.

So what gives? Why is Saraya, who is only 30 years old, calling people baby girls? And what’s the deal with the whole ‘spray painting letters on fallen foes’ thing? Are Saraya and Storm going for a nWo sort of vibe where they cast their opponents in the losers club? With Revolution roughly a month away and no clear challenger for Hayter’s belt, maybe Tony Khan wants to shake things up ever so slightly and book a tag team match between the teams of Hayter and Brit Baker and Saraya and Storm in order to further their back-and-forth feud on the way to an eventual one-on-one match down the line at the promotion’s biggest event of the year, Double or Nothing?