By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Folks, it’s official: Mercedes Moné is not going to be Saraya’s tag team partner when AEW takes Dynamite to the “Fabulous” Kia Forum in Los Angeles for a tag match with current AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. I know, Moné made her surprise NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, discussed going on a world tour, and some reporters have even jumped the gun and announced her official signing with Tony Khan’s company, but I’m sorry, Saraya, Toni Storm, and Hikaru Shida sat down with Renee Paquette, were asked about the match, and without missing a beat, the former Paige declared that Strom is the best wrestler in the company and therefore her preferred partner, much to the disapproval of Shida.

Now granted, could this be a swerve like, say, Jon Moxley being blinded in one eye by Chris Jericho? I guess that’s possible, but why would Khan intentionally deceive his audience? Why would he include Shida in the segment so she could get angry with Saraya for picking Storm and then either injure the former AEW Women’s World Champion or expand the match into a three-way with Moné serving as her partner? I mean sure, that would be really cool and add some excitement to an announcement that doesn’t have much organic intrigue left, but unfortunately, it’s probably not going to happen. For better or worse, fans would just accept that Moné isn’t #AllElite, isn’t heading to LA next Wednesday, and isn’t going to be wrestling for AEW moving forward; sorry, fans.