After watching the first eight matches of Double or Nothing, including the rare World Heavyweight Championship non-main event, fans at the T-Mobile Arena were treated to one of the more inspired ideas Tony Khan has contributed to the professional wrestling world in Anarchy in the Arena, a match that played out exactly as the name would suggest.

After watching The Elite take the ring to “Carry on Wayward Son,” the Kansas classic the trio version of the team has been using since last October, fans were treated to a live rendition of Wild Thing as the Blackpool Combat Club made their way down to the ring, only, they never actually arrived, as Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page, and the Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, took the battle to their foes and started brawling on the stairs, in the stands, and around the ring area, where Don Callis had joined the commentary team of Excaliber, Tony Schiavone, and Taz.

Fighting tooth, nail, bungie chord, trashcan, and even a crazy spot where Matt strapped a firecracker to his Jordan 1 and blasted Jon Moxley in the face, the match looked like The Elite’s to lose before Callis got in the ring with Wheeler Yuta opposite Kenny Omega and had a masked associate, later revealed to be Konostuke Takeshita, take “The Cleaner’s” head off before allowing the youngest member of the BCC to get the rare pin on one of AEW’s top stars. Down bad while the rest of his faction watched on in horror, Callis decided to choke out Omega with a belt while fans waited with bated breath to see which of “The Best Bout Machine’s” friends would come out for the save, but alas, no reinforcements came, leaving Double or Nothing to go off the air with the heroes firmly defeated just like their former member’s match with Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions.