After securing a win in a trios match versus Top Flight plus AR Fox on Dynamite, Chris Jericho declared the JAS trio of himself, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia was not only the best trio in all of AEW but also the new number one contenders for the AEW World Trios Championships, which were won by The House of Black at Revolution off of The Elite.

Now granted, in AEW, or at least old AEW, that wasn’t really how becoming a number-one contender worked. Normally the team with the most wins, or at least the most important wins, would get the honor of that moniker and be afforded the championship shot, which, considering this particular JAS trio has never worked a trios match before Dynamite, is not Jericho, Guevara, and Garcia. Still, with his feud against The JAS officially done, AEW needs someone to feed to Jericho; why not put the JAS against the House of Black and see what happens?

Fortunately for Jericho, the lights dimmed as he intended, but the music that hit wasn’t the creepy sounds of Brody King’s bandmates but instead Carry On My Wayward Son by 70s rock band Kansas, trumpeting on the arrival of the last AEW World Trios Champions, The Elite. But why? What kind of bone do Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks have to pick with Jericho and the JAS?

Chris Jericho gets his dream match with Winnepeg’s Kenny Omega and The Elite.

Emerging from the back not to fight, but instead talk, Omega lifted up a microphone and sent a message to his former NJPW-turned-AEW rival, “The Painmaker.”

“Oh hi, Chris,” Omega said. “You know, for the better part of three years, we’ve stayed out of your lane. You haven’t gotten yourself involved in our business, and we haven’t gotten ourselves involved in yours. I’d like to think that that comes out of a place of mutual respect, however, when you talk about the Trios Championships…”

Unfortunately, Omega didn’t get to finish his thought, as Don Callis, a native Winnipegger like Jericho and “The Cleaner,” wanted to cut in and chop his fellow Manitoban down to size.

“You know, Chris, everybody knows that it was The Elite who established the World Trios Championships, and after the match that they had at Revolution, it’s very obvious that they are the number one contenders, not you guys,” Callis said. “And Chris, on a personal note, you and I have been friends for what, 33 years? And I fully agree with those that say that you are one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Unfortunately, Chris, you’re only the second-best wrestler from Winnipeg, and Chris, I feel like if I had a couple of months to train, I think you’d be number three.”

After Jericho challenged Callis to get his “wormy” behind down to the ring with his friends so they could find out, the lights went dark yet again, and Malakai Black appeared on the jumbotron to issue a challenge to both teams.

“Boys, boys, there’s no need to fight,” Black said. “No, you are both equally as deserving of being humiliated in your hometown. So next week, if you want these…”

Before Black could finish, the feed cut off, and the lights went off once more. Fortunately, they didn’t stay that way for long, as when they returned, Black and the rest of his House appeared somehow sandwiched between the two teams holding the titles.

“Come get them,” Black said, before the trio vanished once more.

Wow, what a segment, what an interesting setup, and what an awesome match this could turn out to be, as Omega hasn’t wrestled in Winnipeg since 2019, and Jericho hasn’t worked in his home province since all the way back in 2009, when he lost a World Heavyweight Title match to John Cena at a RAW/ECW joint house show. While there’s no guarantee that either man will hold the title up high on the next edition of Dynamite, as Tony Khan has shown that he’s more than willing to change belts on television if it makes sense, especially if the match takes place in or near a performer’s home town – need proof? Look no further than the main event of this very edition of AEW Dynamite – this match should be incredibly exciting, feature an absolute ton of interesting mini-feuds to keep an eye on due to the connections between all nine men, and maybe even some storytelling to boot. All in all, talk about a Pay-Per-View-caliber match broadcast live on free TV.