After a few weeks away from AEW television, The Elite are back but not in the wrestling ring. No, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and the rest of their crew, Don Callis, Brandon Cutler, and Michael Nakazawa, are taking a page out of their hero Michael Jordan’s book and playing basketball.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, check it out, it’s the first-ever two-time AEW Trios Champions The Elite,” Matt said.

“Yeah, hey listen Top Flight, I saw what you guys did after our best of seven series and the ladder match, you got one up on ‘our boys,’ well how about next week, you bring your boy AR Fox, and we’ll put these belts on the line, and you guys can shoot your shot?” Omega asked. “But hey, when you do shoot your shot, you’d best not miss, because The Elite never miss.”

After watching Nick Jackson absolutely drain a free throw, who but Stokley Hathaway, Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy emerged from stage left to demand a title match of their own, with “All Ego” specifically shocked to find out that The Elite didn’t have anything to do but shoot hoops all week.

“You didn’t wrestle all week?” Page asked. “That’s crazy, because our employees don’t have that luxury, we make them work every single week and I want to keep that streak going. So how about this? The three of you versus me, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Friday on Rampage?”

After Don Callis suggested that The Elite could make money off of an NFT of Omega hitting Hardy with a One Winged Angel, “The Cleaner” ultimately agreed.

“Okay, if this’s about a match, you guys got it. This Friday on Rampage, it’s The Elite vs. whatever the heck you guys call yourselves.”

Welp, with Omega’s visa situation officially resolved, it looks like he and the rest of The Elite are looking to be fighting champions.