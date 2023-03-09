After hinting at yet another major announcement heading into AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan once again made an appearance on his Wednesday night show to deliver some news to his fans, only this time, Adam Cole didn’t come out to help him. No, Khan did it all on his own, and, in a, shall we say, unusual promo mostly used to hype up the release of Shazam: Fury of the Gods, TK announced a pretty major change to one of the promotion’s titles.

“I’m here tonight because the All-Atlantic Champion, Orange Cassidy, has requested an open challenge match next week in Winnipeg against ‘Double J’ Jeff Jarrett,” Khan said. “I’m honoring that request; next week in Winnipeg, it will be Orange Cassidy versus Jeff Jarrett, and this match represents an important milestone for our company I would like to tell you about it tonight on behalf of AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Next week marks the fifth and final defense of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on international soil. It is the only AEW Championship to ever change hands on international soil, and next week, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery to support the release of Shazam: Fury of the Gods, next week in Winnipeg, it will be Orange Cassidy versus “Double J” Jeff Jarrett for the AEW International Championship. Next week in Winnipeg, we will level up the championship.”

Why is AEW changing the name of the All-Atlantic Championship? Frankly, beats me; maybe because AEW’s biggest partner, New Japan Pro Wrestling, isn’t located in the Atlantic Ocean. Or maybe there’s a more interesting explanation, like that it will be defended more often internationally instead of mostly stateside by a champion from another promotion? Either way, the change will happen in Winnipeg; let’s hope Tony Khan doesn’t change the title holder too.