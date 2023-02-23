After hinting at a big announcement for the better part of a week, Tony Khan made a rare appearance on AEW Dynamite to make a special announcement to his fans.

“Well, there’s a huge announcement Renee, and it involves a lot of the big stars in AEW, a lot of people backstage, and I thought this announcement would be best made by a major star in AEW,” Khan said.

Out came none other than Adam Cole, who let it be known that his promo the previous week was actually a preface for something bigger.

“So Renee, remember when I told you last week how I was really excited about the idea of telling more of my story?” Cole asked. “Well that day is upon us. Because in March, next month, there’s going to be a weekly one-hour television series immediately after Dynamite right here on TBS, and that’s gonna be called AEW: All Access. You are gonna get an unfiltered look at AEW like you’ve never seen it before. Featuring people like yours truly, Adam Cole Bay Bay, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and many more. And trust me when I tell you this is not something you’re gonna want to miss.”

“Because, for example, I’m getting a chance to show a lot of my story. All of the challenges I’ve gone through, all the ups and all the downs, and everything in between. And I’m very excited at the idea of being able to share that journey with everybody at home.”

And just like that, AEW has its fourth hour, even if this particular show isn’t going to be wrestling-focused. Still, Cole wasn’t done, as he had some personal news to share with the fans too.

“I do have some more good news, on that same night, AEW: All Access, the night that show debuts, live on AEW Dynamite, I’m gonna make my in-ring return to All Elite Wrestling,” Cole said. “The past six months Renee, I have gone through h*ll, I have gone through challenge after challenge, just waiting, imagining this day happening, and that day is oh so very close. And I am d*mn sure I will be the best Adam Cole I have ever been, and I hope that roster is more ready than ever.”

Adam Cole is back, and AEW has found a replacement for Rhodes to the Top that isn’t tied to one specific wrestler? Now that is a sweet announcement indeed.

Variety provides some additional information on AEW: All Access.

As if it was already planned in advance, shortly after Khan and Cole announced the arrival of AEW: All Access, Variety published a news story officially announcing the arrival of the show. Releasing a statement on the show, Khan let it be known that he is beyond excited to let fans see another side of his stars in the hopes of attracting an even more dedicated audience, with performers including Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, and Eddie Kingston all slated to appear.

“We’re always looking for new ways to engage with fans and give them unique access to our incredible talent,” Khan said. “With the new ‘AEW: All Access’ series, they’ll have a chance to peek behind the curtain and into the lives of their favorite wrestlers like never before. To show the human side of some of these larger-than-life figures will give fans a rare perspective about who these wrestlers are when the cameras aren’t typically on.”

Jason Sarlanis, the president of Turner Networks, ID, & HLN, linear and streaming, also commented on the show, noting that AEW brings in a massive audience to TBS, and he hopes they will stick around for this new series too.

“AEW has such an amazingly loyal and dedicated fan base that brings in more than 4 million viewers to TBS every Wednesday night,” added Sarlanis. “With ‘All Access,’ we are bringing that incredible audience a whole new way to experience the wrestling universe they love. We have a powerful partnership with Tony Khan and AEW. With this new series we are expanding the franchise in a way that invites viewers inside the world of wrestling like never before.”

On paper, this makes a ton of sense; Nikki Bella has commented on how Total Divas helped her and her sister win the 2013 Divas of the Year despite not being featured on television at the time, and those fans have stuck around to this day. If AEW can build up cross-over stars in the same way, it fans only improve the on-screen product moving forward.