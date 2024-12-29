After watching Adam Copeland make his triumphant return to AEW at Worlds End after six months away with a leg injury, fans wanted to know everything about the “Rated-R” Superstar's triumphant return to the promotion.

Did he just get cleared to return? How long has he been cleared to wrestle? And is he even cleared to go, period, or is he just hoping to get back in time for Fight for the Fallen and the “Mother of all Simulcasts” on MAX?

Well, as it turns out, Copeland has been ready to go for some time, with Khan deciding to keep him on the shelf until the perfect time to wrestle once more.

“It's one of those deals where, if you watch my career, it's not out of my character to do insane things. It's kind of what I do every once in a while. I'll get a hair up my ass and decide, ‘Yeah, I'm going to dive through a flaming table, sure.' That's just me. It's kind of hardwired into me. I also think it's part of why I've gotten to where I've gotten,” Copeland declared via Fightful.

“That being said, I realize I'm closer to the tail end of my career than the beginning, and I have kids now, so there is a different mindset that goes into it. In terms of recovery, I'm still lucky in that I recover like Wolverine. Part of that is, I just go after it. The day I can go after it is the day I do it. I've actually been cleared for a while, but Tony and I had a conversation, and our area got hit by a hurricane. It was much more important to be home. We just got the water boil advisory lifted three weeks ago. We've been using bottled water to brush our teeth and wash our hands for close to three months. When real life hits like that, something like this has to take second place. Luckily, we're at a place where that is considered and respected. In terms of being back and ready, I'm ready to go. Every month for me, at this stage, feels like a year. I have to get in and get cooking.”

Alright, should Copeland continue to throw himself off the top of Hell in a Cell – minus the name – cages into his 50s? No, even if Dax Harwood of FTR defended it later in the interview, that would be a pretty easy way to guarantee another extended run on the injury report. Still, if Copeland feels good, in line with another famous Canadian, Wolverine, then why not keep grinding away in AEW rings and try to fight one of the meanest men in the game, Jon Moxley, and his Death Riders? Seems like a solid enough retirement plan to me.