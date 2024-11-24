When the Costco Guys took the ring during the final match of Full Gear Zero Hour, it earned a massive pop from AEW fans in the arena and watching along from home.

Sure, this was the textbook definition of a gimmick match, with QT Marshall making it his mission to make his former New Jersey independent wrestling pal look as good as possible, but it's hard to deny that “Big Boom” AJ wasn't massively appreciated for his own efforts too, as he's turned himself, Big Justice and The Rizzler into serious forces on social media.

Asked if he would consider returning to AEW at some point in the future during the Full Gear media scrum, AJ didn't even have a chance to answer, as Tony Khan made it abundantly clear that he wants to be in the Costco Guys business long-term.

“Please come back,” Khan begged.

Answering the question himself, AJ largely echoed what TK had to say, noting that he has enjoyed his return to wrestling immensely.

“I love it here. I love it here; I loved every minute of this,” AJ declared. “If I'm welcomed back, I'm gonna be back and I'm gonna bring the Boom!”

Like them or not, the Costco Guys are currently having a moment on social media and in real life, too. The fact that AJ wants to use that potent combination of momentum and opportunity to return to his one-time dream of becoming a professional wrestler is honestly kind of cool, especially when he uses the weight of his clout to help promote the business in a positive light as a whole.

AJ could see a long-term commitment for the Costco Guys in AEW

Continuing with his media session, AJ and TK were asked if, as an undefeated wrestler, the patriarch of the Costco Guys would have any interest in challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. While AJ said no, as he doesn't want to be joked out with a plastic bag or forced to drink sanitizing alcohol, he does see a world where his Costcoverse does a few shows a year in AEW as part-time players for the promotion.

“I think I'm really loving where I'm at now. I think I'm loving everything that Big Justice and I have an opportunity to do. Again, we've talked about some of the creators we've been with, you know, we have an opportunity to meet Mr. Beast, we've had an opportunity to meet some of the biggest creators in the world, work with Costco, work with some of the greatest brands in the world, stay in contact with our audience,” AJ told reporters. “So there's a lot we're doing right now, so I don't think a championship run is in my future, I think that would take a lot of dedication that I'm not sure I have right now but you know what? To be here in AEW and wrestle multiple times throughout the year and see where that goes, I think that that's kind of more the direction I'm leaning but I'm getting a sad face over here, so…”

Eager to keep AJ in AEW long-term, Khan jumped in too, boldly declaring that if he is open to it, AEW will happily platform the family.

“No, I love it. I want you to keep going. I absolutely love working with you; you are such a breath of positivity,” Khan declared “You're undefeated in AEW, and you brought the Boom!”

Has Khan learned the wrong lesson from the Costco guys? Potentially so, as optimizing social media for promotional purposes is much more important than giving a wrestler who looks like Chris Jericho a longer runway. Still, the family is hot, and TK would be silly to ignore that, as this could be the TikTok version of the Rock ‘n' Wrestling Connection.