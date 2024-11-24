When Tony Khan announced that the Costco Guys would go from being ringside guys at AEW All Out to featured performers on Full Gear Zero Hour, it divided the internet.

On one hand, the opportunity was set up perfectly; “Big Boom” AJ has a history of wrestling on the New Jersey independent wrestling scene, and his feud with QT Marshall was built on that 20-year history. With that being said, it is a match between a full-time wrestler – even if he doesn't always do it in AEW – against a middle-aged TikToker, with some wondering if the promotion would be able to suspend disbelief enough to justify the contest.

Taking the ring in the final match of Full Gear Zero Hour, fans didn't have to wait long to find out, as after watching The Rizzler make his entrance with Paul Wight to serve as the match's special guest timekeeper, the Costco Guys entered the ring with Marshall with 40 minutes to spare and went on to work… an oddly compelling 1980s-style wrestling match.

Working his tail off to make AJ look good, Marshall was the real MVP of this contest, selling every move by his opponent like it was coming from Hulk Hogan and setting him up for big offensive maneuvers like his decision to run the ropes before eating a slam as the crowd went wild. Even Big Justice got in on the action, hitting Marshall with a spear to set up the match's finish, a Big PowerBoom for the 1-2-3.

Really, the only thing this match was missing was The Rizzler taking the timekeeper hammer and turning heel on the Costco Guys, nailing AJ in the head to set up the pin as Big Justice cried, “Why!?”

… yeah, that was never going to happen, but some folks really wanted to see that happen.

Was this a five-star match? No, it wasn't, but do you know what? No one expected it to be. In the end, everyone accomplished their role and it's hard to imagine anyone is particularly upset with how things shook out.

Tony Khan has learned a lot from bringing the Costco Guys to AEW

Discussing his experience bringing the Costco Guys into AEW on the Full Gear media call, TK really complemented his experience working with AJ and Big Justice ahead of Full Gear, as their ability to promote the match across social media is something the promotion might try to implement further into the future.

“It’s been tremendous. It’s been absolutely tremendous. It’s been something I’ve enjoyed. I’ve learned a lot about marketing and entrepreneurship from AJ and Justice; they are tremendous. I really enjoy talking to them. Tomorrow, I’m going to be on Fox Business Network talking about this collaboration with Big Boom AJ. They’ve built a great brand, and they are a nice family. It’s nice to see a father and son working together. I think that’s part of the appeal. Clearly, America and people all over the world want to see this father and son,” Khan explained via 411 Mania.

“They’re having a good time and like spending time together, and they like watching Justice and the Rizzler grow up. It’s really a nice thing. Personally, I’ve had my eyes opened to what they’ve been able to do. It was so cool to hear their name on the Tonight Show and to be featured on the Tonight Show and have AEW discussed on such a prestigious platform was really cool. That’s just one example of the kind of high-profile media Big Boom AJ and Big Justice have been bringing to AEW. We’re very excited to have the Rizzler at AEW; it’s awesome. It’s a great collaboration and indicative of the kind of great collaborations we want to have with our marketing partners.”

Is AEW's work with the CostcoVerse over? Or will the promotion look to strike some sort of a deal with the family in order to capitalize on their massive social media following and ability to get people talking all over the world? While only time will tell, if the rumors are true that WWE wants to get into the Costco Guys business, TK might just want to sign them up to a contract stat.