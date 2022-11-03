AEW officially gives Jeff Jarrett a title to go with his in-ring duties

When “Double J” himself, Jeff Jarrett, made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite, it presented more questions than answers. Was the very well-traveled veteran and founder of TNA Wrestling going to be leaving his black leather duster at the announcing table in order to stay awhile? Or was this a one-off, or at least a short-term program akin to his spot as a guest referee at WWE’s SummerSlam or in GCW with Effy and Allie Katch?

Well, mere moments after Dynamite went off the air, fans got their answer, as Tony Khan announced that not only was “Double J” All Elite, joining the company as an in-ring performer, but he was also going to be working behind the scenes too, where he’s been given the title “AEW Director of Business Development.”

… what?

Okay, now that the initial shock has worn off, this isn’t the worst idea imaginable for Khan’s company; Jarrett worked for WWE as their “Senior Vice President of Live Events” as recently as this summer and has filled various backstage roles in wrestling for almost as long as he’s been competing in the ring. If Khan believes that Jarrett can help to develop the company’s touring business further while working alongside Chris Harrington and Rafael Morffi, who are fans at home to call him on his decision? Who knows, maybe Jarrett will bring AEW to new heights, but for the sake of fans at home, let’s hope his presence is more felt than seen, as his welcome from the Baltimore crowd wasn’t exactly warm.