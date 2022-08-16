AEW’s Penelope Ford returns ahead of Kip Sabian’s feud with PAC

After seven months away from the ring with an injury, Penelope Ford officially made her way back to the ring on AEW Dark Elevation to match wits with Heather Reckless at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

And who, you may ask, was watching her ringside for this long-awaited return bout? Well, that would be none other than Kip Sabian, who guest commentator “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard decided to call – fittingly – “Box head.” Now, as fans of AEW most certainly know, this is nothing new; Sabian has been a fixture of the ringside in his “Underrated, over it” gimmick, and has become a sort of “Where’s Waldo” for hardcore marks who bring signs to the arena that read something like “Tronbon > Megaman Legends,” but this was yet another instance where Exchaliber not only pointed out the “Super Bad One” but did so with the All-Atlantic Champion, “The Bastard PAC” mentioned in the same sentence.

Oh snap, is this actually happening? Is Sabian actually going to break out from his box and re-enter the wrestling world with a much clearer vision? Or will this well-paid art installation/free photo op for lucky fans continue on until Tony Khan opts against renewing the “Super Bad Couple’s” contracts?

If AEW decides to actually pull the trigger on a PAC-Kip Sabian feud, it will be a long time coming. The promotion has teased the latter’s return for months now, and after slowly biding his time while waiting right out in the open, a “Super Bad” revival could be just what the booker ordered for a fun feud years in the making.