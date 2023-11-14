Though Ric Flair agrees with Jim Ross that his in-ring career is certainly over, the "Nature Boy" has a very NSFW reason why that's okay.

Ever since Ric Flair made his debut in AEW, fans, pundits, and professional wrestlers alike have been asking the very same question: Will the “Nature Boy” actually get in the ring and wrestle?

Now granted, technically, Flair has already very publically retired, and he even had an entire event dedicated to his exit from the proverbial game that featured a match alongside Andrade El Idolo versus Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, but in professional wrestling, if a performer is alive, they could still technically get into the ring, and thus, work another match. With Flair having already stated he not only can take a bump but actively wants to be put through a table, are fans really going to witness the septuagenarian get his wish and literally die in the ring?

In the opinion of Jim Ross on his Grillin' JR podcast, Flair's co-worker and fellow 70-something, it's probably not going to happen, as he believes “Natch's” wrestling career is “essentially over.”

“I think that he can contribute more than the vast majority of the populous of his world, of his vocation, and never wrestle; that’s just me. He’s a star. Ric Flair’s a star, and when he’s on your TV, he brightens your star,” Jim Ross said via Wrestling Headlines.

“I wasn’t so sure what he was going to do because I really believe — and this is going to sound negative, I don’t want to sound negative — that his wrestling days are essentially over. He’s 70-something, I’m 70-something; I get it.”

Fortunately for JR, who is trying to get a few more eyes on his podcast, Flair decided to respond to his take, and needless to say, he delivered a fantastic quote that will certainly make his fans and haters alike double down on their pre-existing feelings.

“You’re Right, JR About My Wrestling Days Being Over!” Ric Flair said on social media. “But I’m Still The Coolest Motherf*cker In Any Room That I Stand In! Just Ask PostMalone! WOOOOO!”

Do you know what? As crazy as it may sound, Flair's comments pretty much encapsulate perfectly why he's in AEW right now: Tony Khan signed Flair because he's an inherently popular, dare-I-say cool motherf**ker who is incredibly over with causal fans, old-school fans, Michigan Football fans, and rappers like Post Malone. If AEW is going to “get hot” again and capture the culture as a young, plucky alternative to the WWE's industry standard, that matters more than most may think.

Ted DiBiase has nothing but love for Ric Flair and his passion.

As Ric Flair prepares for his first-ever Pay-Per-View appearance as a member of AEW, booked to appear alongside Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin in their trios match against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne, a performer from his generation, who, like most wrestlers born before 1960, has been happily retired for years now.

Discussing the “Nature Boy's” return to television as a member of AEW, “The Million Dollar Man,” Ted DiBiase complimented Flair for his unending desire to entertain fans of all ages, noting that he had to hang up his own boots 30 years ago with only the occasional appearance here and there since.

“Gosh, I love Ric. Ric, without a doubt, is one of the greatest that we've ever had. He could do anything in the ring, but he's also, and I've said this before, but I want to say it as — if Ric could hear me say it, I would say it lovingly. He's like the little boy who doesn't want to grow up. He just never wants it to end. I get that, too, I understand, but, man, your body is only going to last so long. God bless him for even having the heart to continue in any way. You know, I was 40. That was 30 years ago. When I physically stopped, I was right at 40, '93-early '94,” Ted DiBiase said via Fighhtful.

“Again, sincerely, my hats off to you, brother if you can keep going. He keeps himself in pretty good shape. He's in the gym more regularly than I am, that's for sure.”

Would anyone hold it against Flair if he went the DiBiase route, going to signings, making appearances, and occasionally working a non-physical angle for a few weeks on television a la “The Million Dollar Man's” return for Cameron Grimes' angle with LA Knight last fall? No, that is totally normal, and WWE has actually returned to that well on multiple occasions since Flair's “final” WWE match with Shawn Michaels. Fortunately or not, the “Nature Boy” is different, and it looks like he's going to go until the wheels literally fall off… or, you know, he dies in the ring.