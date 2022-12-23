By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

Folks, it’s official, Rick Ross is a member of an AEW faction. Is he a member of AEW proper? It’s unclear – typically, promoters don’t introduce a new faction with a member who isn’t going to be a regular part of the team, but hey, when you can nab a name like Rick Ross for a segment with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and he’s open to returning for even more in-ring appearances, a promotion might as well embrace the opportunity, even if they will presumably incur a fine for his on-the-fly use of creative blue language.

And the best part? It sounds like Ross had a good enough time in AEW that he’s willing actually return on a more consistent basis, as he explained to the fine folks over at Busted Open Radio in an interview that delved into his fondness for the promotion’s “Motherf*cking cool” owner.

“It’s a good chance that AEW will get more gifts. I like Tony Khan, Tony Khan is a cool motherf*cker,” Ross said (h/t Fightful). “I feel the energy. One time for all the real wrestling fans. One time for all the true fans that stood out in the cold to make it inside the arena. The ones who wear their plastic masks. The ones who drag their belts on the cement as they walk into the arena. I love you guys. We are number one in anything other than accusations. FALSE ACCUSATIONS!”

Is Khan cool? I guess that depends on who you ask; many members of the AEW roster seem to love to work for the 40-year-old second-generation billionaire, whereas others, like Andrade, Miro, and William Regal, have been looking to return to WWE for one reason or another. Still, at least at the moment, it would appear Khan has a pretty big fan in the “Biggest Boss,” and if he’s okay with the occasional cursing, it would appear they could take part in a money angle for the foreseeable future.

Amazingly we just had The Boss @RickRoss🎙️🎙️on @BustedOpenRadio with @bullyray5150 & @THETOMMYDREAMER Has to be heard to be believed!!! @aew Catch it ALL later on The Busted Open Podcast! pic.twitter.com/l9xfZhkEkd — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) December 22, 2022

Rick Ross doubles down on his comments on AEW’s biggest you-know-what.

Elsewhere in his interview with Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray, Ross was asked about his now-viral interview segment with Tony Schiavone on Dynamite, where he, seemingly out of the blue, called Lee “one big mother f*cker” into a live mic on live television in front of a live crowd. Was Ross really that taken aback by Lee’s size?

“It was real cool. I got close to Keith Lee and realized how big his traps was. He look like he weighs between 360, 370 (pounds). He’s a big motherf*cker,” Ross said. “He really is. He’s a big motherfucker.”

Technically, Lee is listed at 340 according to Wikipedia, which is 10 pounds heavier than his listed weight on Cagematch, but hey, it’s around the holidays, so who knows, maybe “Bearcat” has packed on a few more pounds to solidify his stature heading into a Ring of Honor Final Battle bout against former Pretty Boy Killers member Shane Taylor of Shane Taylor Promotions? Still, Ray and Dreamer had to know: did anyone have words with Ross about his use of foul language in his second appearance on Dynamite?

“I’m taking you behind the scenes, this is the biggest boss Ricky Rozay, no one can tell me what to say,” Ross said. “It was a gift for me to be there, I love AEW. It was a huge gift. When I got in there, I had other things on my mind, but like I said, when Keith Lee kind of turned his back to me and I realized the size and width of his shoulders and trapezoids, I had to express my heart. He’s a big motherf*cker. He really is.”

Welp, there you go, folks; you don’t hire Hulk Hogan and get mad when he does the leg drop, you don’t book Kenny Omega and get upset when he pulls out the finger guns before hitting a one-winged angel, and you don’t give Ross a live mic on national television and get mad at him for speaking his mind. Moving forward, AEW may opt for more pre-taped segments with Ross and the Mogul Affiliates, as it would allow for multiple to be taped at one time and prevent Ross from flying out to simply hang out ringside while Strickland, Parker Boudreaux, and Granden Goetzman work squashes on Dynamite, Dark, or Dark Elevation but when they need to pop a rating, draw some heat, or even just get some free promotion on Twitter, Rozay is apparently on Khan’s speed dial and willing to let money talk.