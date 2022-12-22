By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

The first time Rick Ross appeared on AEW television in a backstage segment with the team then known as Swerve in our Glory, he went just a little bit viral for declaring that Keith Lee’s words towards Swerve Strickland were nothing but “Accusations! False Accusations!” The segment, which rapidly became a meme, GIF, and standalone YouTube video, has since been used by Ben Simmons, become a fixture of Twitter comments sections, and has generally made AEW fans feel like after oh so many “celebrity” appearances in WWE, maybe Tony Khan has landed a famous fan who was proud to appear in televised segments on his own.

So naturally, when it was announced that Ross would be back in AEW for round two, this time to take part in a segment with Lee and Strickland to discuss the latter leaving the former high and dry in a match against his former friend Shane Taylor – plus JD Griffey – at Ring of Honor Final Battle, it was going to be must-see television regardless of how one feels about “The Biggest Boss” and his fast-food chain, Wingstop.

Fortunately, the segment delivered in a major, albeit belabored way, and may have just gone viral once more for all of the wrong reasons.

Rick Ross made “one big mother you-know-what” impression in his AEW return.

When Tony Schiavone welcomed Ross into the ring, fans cheered him on like a homegrown star. Afforded the mic and a chance to effectively take the segment over once and for all, Ross announced Lee, who promptly made his way down to the ring, and then Swerve Strickland, who took the more, shall we say, scenic route to the ring. With time to waste and dead air to fill, Ross got somewhat antsy and started talking to Lee in the ring, declaring, “You a big mother f*cker!” live without a bleep, much to the shock of everyone in the ring, in the arena, and watching from home.

Fortunately, eventually, Ross’ guy made it down to the ring and declared that he and Lee would never be cool again before who but Parker Boudreaux, formerly of NXT and the Trustbusters, appeared in the ring to attack the “Limitless One” in the ring before he was fought off by the man WWE wanted to call the “Bearcat.” From there, Lee made his way out of the ring and attempted to get his hands on Strickland but was attacked once more, this time by Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman joining in on the assault. Overpowering the 300-plus pound mountain of a man in a way few have been able to in AEW, the group, now nicknamed “The Mogul Affiliates,” laid Lee out on a table, placed a cinder block on his chest, and proceeded to watch as Strickland stomp right through his former friend.

Folks, a new era is upon us in AEW, and based on their post-Dynamite interview with Lexy Nair, it sure sounds like they have an agenda.

Mogul Affiliates have big boss plans in AEW.

Reconvening in the back shortly after Dynamite went off the air, Mogul Affiliates prepared to leave the Texas arena and move on to the next step in their journey to reconfigure AEW in their likeness, but not before Nair caught up with the new faction and asked about their new team-up – even if she really should have asked about the fourth member’s name.

“That was limitless, baby,” Strickland told Nair.

“Really we shovin’ the sh*t out the stall,” Ross said. “It’s time to get to the money. Big Funky, aka Keith Lee, he had all the opportunities in the world rockin’ with the legend. He didn’t take advantage of it, but we here now, we takin’ advantage of the whole game. We comin’ to take over the whole game. All you know me for is one thing, and that’s winnin’, getting big money. Ain’t no more friends, so let Big Fat Funky know ain’t no makin’ up. Ain’t no makin’ up.”

After Strickland said “deuces” and the team started to walk away, Ross got off one final shot, one that “Big Bill” W. Morrissey might not be all too keen on.

“You cute too, baby,” Ross said. “I got that G Wagon waitin’ for you.”

Oh no, when the feud between Strickland and Lee is done, AEW might have a ready-made Part 2 just roaring to go between Mogul Affiliates and The Firm, as this promotion just might not be big enough for the both of them, especially when one of the performers is 7-foot tall and formerly a Certified G.