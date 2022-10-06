Even AEW’s ‘Sneaky’ Swerve can’t ruin The Acclaimed’s National Scissoring Day

After successfully winning the World Tag Team Championship belts at AEW’s Grand Slam, The Acclaimed duo of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster are riding high. They have a fantastic manager in “Daddy A–” himself, Billy Gunn, have already defended their straps once in a fun Rampage match against Private Party, and look primed for a fantastic run with championship gold.

Scheduled to appear at the Third-Year Anniversary Show of Dynamite, The Acclaimed weren’t booked to wrestle in a tag match, a trios match, or even a singles match – no, the trio were instead were given a segment to pretty much talk about whatever they wanted in a celebration of “National Scissoring Day,” a new holiday holding its first celebration live in Washington DC.

With a ton to say and all of the time in the world to say it, The Acclaimed got the fans hyped, gave another wrestler a very interesting nickname, and ultimately gave the fans a memory that will send them home happy even after watching Sammy Guevara pin Daniel Garcia in the main event.

Even “Sneaky Swerve” can’t bring down AEW’s tag team champs.

After a rousing opening rap that namechecked everything from Joe Biden to insider trading, Caster, Bowens, and Gunn took to a make-shift podium in the center of the ring to discuss the state of National Scissoring Day.

“Washington DC, welcome to the very first annual National Scissoring Day,” Anthony Bowens began. “And it’s a very, very special night unlike anything in our sport’s history and it’s brought to you by The Acclaimed, the most popular team in all of professional wrestling. The winningest team in AEW history. The best d*mn homegrown team in AEW history. And today it was made official thanks to every single one of you; the “Scissor me, Daddy A—” t-shirt is the number one selling t-shirt of 2022. And most importantly, The Acclaimed, your forever champs, we brought home gold, which means AEW no longer stands for “All Elite Wrestling.” No, AEW stands for “Acclaimed Every Wednesday. Now, it’s cause for celebration, and the acclaimed, well, we celebrate by scissoring, and trust me, I know a thing or two about scissoring. They used to call Babe Ruth the “Salton of Swat,” well Anthony Bowens is the “Salton of Scissor.”

“And there may be a few of you who are turning in for the very first time tonight because ‘National Scissoring Day’ was trending all day long, let me break it down for ya. Scissoring is a handshake; it’s a sign of friendship. It’s the sign of a true team, and we understand that the people want to be represented by a true team, not two dudes thrown together like Keith Lee and “Sneaky” Swerve. “Sneaky” Swerve would like you to believe that they deserve to be the AEW World Tag Team Champions. “Sneaky” Swerve would like you to believe that they’re the most popular thing in this industry but they’re wrong. Everybody loves The Acclaimed.”

Oh snap, that went from a fun little celebration of The Acclaimed – and of scissoring – turned into a straight-up campaign speech talking trash on “Sneaky” Swerve Strickland, who will all but surely have to hear that name chanted in an arena near you. Though both the elder Gunn and Caster then got a chance to talk, with Caster commenting on how his father, Rich Caster, won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the team then-known as the Washington Redskins, the segment really ramped up a level when none other than Strickland took to the stage to rain on his once and future opponent’s collective parade.

“This is the most idiotic thing I think I’ve ever seen,” “Sneaky” Swerve declared. “Oh congratulations on your whole ‘number one selling t-shirt on AEW.com,’ congratulations Billy, now more kids can go to school and get suspended in this decade instead of two decades ago. These are your tag team champion role models you want for your children?”

“Those two tag team championships shouldn’t even be on your shoulders, they should really be on Billy’s, because if it wasn’t for you, Swerve in our Glory would still be tag team champions. So in order for Swerve and Keith Lee to get back to what we really do, we gotta get to business and I’ve got to take you out. So next week, when we go to Toronto, it’s going to be Billy Gunn, “Daddy A–” himself, coming into ‘whose house?’ (Swerve’s house) one-on-one. And don’t think about putting those two fingers up in my face, because if you do that, you’re never going to use that hand again. Because we all know rock beats scissors every day.”

Goodness, what a fantastic way to end the segment. Strickland is going to wrestle Gunn in the first leg of his trip back to the AEW Championship picture, fans will eventually get to see Swerve in our Glory-The Acclaimed III, and the wrestling world is better off as a result. While the segment didn’t technically end there, as Mark Sterling came out, continued to babble about his “The People vs. Swerve Strickland” campaign, and ultimately ate a three-course meal of moves finished off with a Scissor Me Timbers off the middle rope, for all intents and purposes, that was the Ewoks dancing at the end of “Return of the Sith” – a crowd pleaser after all of the real work was done.