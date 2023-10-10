After securing a massive win over “Hangman” Adam Page at WrestleDream, Swerve Strickland is gearing up for his biggest match yet, facing off against the “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson on one of the biggest television shows of the year, when Dynamite runs opposite NXT for a special edition of Title Tuesday.

Discussing the forthcoming ratings war between AEW and NXT on a Tuesday Night for the ages, Strickland embraced pitting the two brands against each other, as, in his opinion, it's like being a supporter of two different sports teams and the fandom that comes with it.

“They should, they should. I want them to make more of it,” Swerve Strickland told DAZN via Fightful. “It's two rival teams going at it on the same night. You're wearing your jersey, [they're] wearing [their] jersey, and you're rooting for your home team, whoever that may be. But, at least you're watching. Some people are going to watch both.”

Discussing the matter further, Strickland ran through both cards and noted that, in an age of streaming, the two brands have created their version of appointment television.

“There's a lot of story in this too, the guys that have been around for a while are facing a lot of the young guys. You got Adam Copeland and Luchasaurus, you got Bryan Danielson and myself, you got Shida and Saraya, and you've got Moxley and Fenix again. You're seeing a lot of the older guard facing the newer guard. With that being said, a lot of those guys are ex-WWE guys — some people are going to be like, yo, that's where he's been? Let me check in and watch this. I'm so used to seeing him over here, he's wrestling someone I've never seen before over there. For a first time viewer, there's a lot of intrigue on that, there's a lot of intrigue on Adam Copeland alone. There's a lot of intrigue on me, with me and Bryan Danielson never facing off before. There's a lot of intrigue with Hangman Page and Jay White, both Bullet Club members, and Jay White is 2-0 on Hangman, so there's a lot of backstory on these matchups,” Strickland noted.

“Then, over there, there's a lot of stars and legends that are being packed on the show. There's so much intrigue, that's story in itself that these guys are causing this to happen. It's good, it's beautiful, I welcome it. I'm happy, I wish we could do this every night because then everybody is going to be glued, I'm sitting down because I have to watch this, it's appointment TV, which we are losing a lot of. A lot of times it's just like, nah, I'm gonna wait until it shows up on Netflix, I'm gonna wait until it shows up on this streaming service. No, no, this is appointment TV, you have to be there at this time cause you want to talk about this years later, I remember that match, I was there when this happened, I remember where I was sitting. That's a feeling you don't get too much as wrestling fans or as television viewers.”

You know, of everything people have said about this particular night of professional wrestling, Strickland might have the most important take of them all: Fans are eager to watch wrestling on a Tuesday night, and that's a pretty incredible thing.

Swerve Strickland acknowledges the weight of his spot in the industry.

There are a bevy of qualifiers fans attached to Swerve Strickland's name in professional wrestling, ex-AEW World Tag Team Champion, Mogul Embassy leader, Hit Row founder, and do-it-all musical mastermind, but the one he may be most proud of is African American, as he routinely touts how everything he does is for the culture, as much as himself.

Sitting down for an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Strickland acknowledged that there's a lot on his shoulders anytime he steps into the ring, but at 34, he's just getting started when it comes to making a cultural impact.

“I'm after the best this industry has to offer. I don't want to accept anything less. For me, as an African American man, we can't accept less. We have to strive to be exceptional in everything we do. I've got to go ten times harder because of that, and I want the absolute best because I deserve that–and I deserve that so our culture can see that. Being good enough is never good enough. I have to exceed others' expectations. I want to make the biggest impact I can. I believe I can do that,” Strickland told Sports Illustrated.

“People are starting to believe in what I can do. Over the last week, I've heard, ‘That is your moment.' Woah–slow down. I'm going to have more moments. Maybe this was your first time seeing me. I'm only 34 years old. You're seeing Christian having his resurgence in his late 40s. Sting is performing at 63, and he's still going hard. Adam Copeland coming over, he's having a resurgence. Chris Jericho is doing prime work. People are just seeing me. Wait until you see what comes next.”

During his availability at the WrestleDream Media Scrum, Strickland acknowledged his desire to become the first-ever African American AEW World Champion. If he keeps up his current run, it's hard to imagine that won't happen by the time he's Cage's age, let alone before he celebrates his 63rd birthday.