The “Heeling” is over for AEW’s Shawn Spears

There was a time in the pre-Dynamite, protohistory of AEW where one of the hottest feuds in the Pay-Per-View-only promotion was Cody not-yet-Rhodes, the “American Nightmare” babyface pitted against the “Chairman of AEW,” Shawn Spears. Though this feud didn’t quite come up to the same level as Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho vs. “Hangman” Adam Page, or even Chris Jericho vs. Cody, the first main event feud of Dynamite, the match between Rhodes and Spears on All Out 2019 generated quite a bit of hype inside the indie wrestling world, and not just because of the duo’s former WWE pedigree.

It really came into full swing at Fyter Fest 2019, when, after Rhodes took Darby Allin to a 20-minute time-limit draw, Spears came out with a steel chair in hand and hit the “American Nightmare” so hard on the head – with his wife in the ring, no less – that a piece of skin peeled off of the back of his head as blood poured out. When asked about the hit, which drew considerable heat on Spears from both Tony Khan and Jon Moxley backstage, Rhodes took responsibility for the decision, suggesting that his soon-to-be-foe should “swing for the fences.”

“I told him [Shawn Spears] to swing from the side, and the last words I told him were, ‘swing for the fences,’ and when I landed, I don’t know if you can make out in the camera shot, but when I landed, my head is so stiff from the shot that I land the awkward landing when you have two falls, I muttered, ‘swing for the fences,’” Rhodes said, as per Wrestletalk.

Though the shot ultimately paid off in a great match at All Out, it stuck Spears in a mid-card heel positioning that he was never quite able to overcome. After looking like he was going to become the anti-Rhodes, an upper card villain with a famous former Four Horseman manager, Spears wrestled just 20 solo matches over his AEW run on either Dynamite, Rampage, or a Pay-Per-View and amassed a 9-11 record for his efforts, which, objectively, isn’t very good for a Day 1 star. Sure, Spears racked up wins on Dark and got the occasional showcase match, but he lost largely when it counts, including big-time Ls to both Rhodes brothers, CM Punk, and Wardlow.

Really, the only true highlight of Spears’ Dynamite run was his time with the Pinnacle, where he served as the Sammy Guevara to MJF’s Jericho; though he was never really in it to win it, as they say, in terms of pursuing championships, he secured a number of wins in tag team action and was regularly featured on television – an outcome that was far from guaranteed before or after.

Clearly, something wasn’t working for the performer WWE once called Tye Dillinger, but after taking some time off, he returned once more, working with his old Pennicle buddies FTR and even Wardlow, who has seemingly forgiven his transgressions, as he now attempts to go face for the first time in AEW.

Will it work? Will fans cheer “10” for Spears once more? Or will his career forever be marred by his hot – in a bad way – start as the “Chairman” and his time doing comedy spots with MJF? Well, based on his post-Rampage promo to the fans of Toronto, it sounds like Spears is willing to put in the work to ensure that happens.

Shawn Spears is happy to be back in AEW.

Speaking with the crowd after his match trios match with FTR against Gates of Agony and Brian Cage, Spears let fans know why he was away and why he’s happy to be back in AEW, as transcribed by Fightful.

“Oh, godd*mn, I missed you,” Spears declared to the crowd. “To Dax’s point, no better place in the world to be [than Toronto]. But Dax’s point last night, the reception you guys gave FTR, it brought a tear to my eye as well, but for different reasons. I had to follow it. But like they said, well deserved. So I’ve been gone for a long time, and there’s been some speculation as to why. Injuries, different plans, none of that’s true. I don’t know if it’s because I’m in Toronto. I don’t know if it’s because I’m home. I’m a pretty private person, but I feel like I owe you all an explanation. Two months ago, I Iost my mom. She would have been front and center like she has been at every other show if she was here tonight. But that woman is a perfect 10 in every way, shape, and form. Two blessings came out of that. Number one, we had time to say everything we ever wanted to say, to make her feel as loved as she possibly could. Most people don’t have that luxury. The second blessing was that on this Mother’s Day, she was the very first person to know that I was gonna be a father. So the way I see it, there’s a guardian Angel looking over my soon-to-be beautiful baby boy. So I’ve been pulled in a bunch of different directions mentally, emotionally.”

“I knew that coming home, each and every one of you would show up,” Spears said. “Godd*mn, did you ever. From the bottom of my heart, I will never, ever forget this day, and I have you all to thank for that. In this ring stands four men that I greatly admire. I admire them all as talents, I admire them all as men. Hey, Dax, if I could be half the father that you are to Finley, then I’m gonna be okay. I love you, Canada. Thank you for having us. We will be back.”

If Spears can continue to operate with FTR, who are working trios matches on the reg in AEW, it won’t be long until he’s back in the good graces of the fans, especially since he’s incredibly excited to be back.