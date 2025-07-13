Fort Lauderdale police took Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins into custody Saturday for Misdemeanor battery/domestic violence.

Fort Lauderdale Police department and Broward County records confirmed his arrest. CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS added further context into the matter. Judkins is booked on “one count of ‘touch or strike/battery/domestic violence.'”

That charge is a first-degree misdemeanor under Florida law, the report states.

Jail records additionally state that the incoming NFL rookie is being held without bond. He'll have his initial court appearance for Sunday morning, ESPN Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi learned.

Browns release brief statement on Quinshon Judkins arrest

The Browns became aware of Judkins' legal matter, per Oyefusi.

A team spokesperson said the franchise is “aware and gathering more details” on the matter.

Judkins became a local pickup for the Browns via the April draft. Cleveland even skipped Shedeur Sanders momentarily to grab Judkins on day two of the draft. Sanders ended his draft fall in day three, landing in the fifth round.

Judkins won over general manager Andrew Berry in the pre-draft process. Believing his style of football fits.

“He brings a brand of football that we want,” Berry said after taking Judkins with selection No. 36. “[He's] an AFC North back. Exceptionally strong, tough, productive three-down guy.”

Berry added how RB coach Duce Staley was “extremely excited” to see the Browns land Judkins.

He rose on draft boards by becoming one of two 1,000-yard backs for Ohio State. He led the national champs with 1,060 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. Judkins stated on May 26 how he wanted to change the Browns' organization from a winning perspective. Especially after winning a ring for nearby OSU.

Judkins remains unsigned without his rookie deal. All Browns rookies report to training camp on July 18. He and fourth rounder Dylan Sampson of Tennessee represent the backfield draft picks.