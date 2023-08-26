When news broke that Cash Wheeler, the hair-having half of the AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR, had been arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated assault stemming from a road rage incident back in late July, it left fans of the promotion, of #TheRevival, and of professional wrestling, in general, wondering what in the you-know-what was going on, especially with their match against the Young Bucks at All In, the biggest wrestling show ever, mere days away.

Would AEW have to change up the card, altering or even leaving off the rubber match between two of the greatest tag teams of this or any generation in favor of a lesser match? Or would Wheeler, who faces years behind bars if convicted to the full extent of the law, be able to make it to Wembley Stadium for the biggest show in the promotion's history, even if his future from that point on remains far from certain?

Fortunately for fans, it would appear the match is still on, and unless something really changes in the next 24 hours, the Young Bucks and FTR will go to war at Wembley for what might just be the biggest tag team match in professional wrestling history. But how does it feel for the Jacksons, Nick and Matt, to see the match they've been wrestling their entire careers to get to almost go off the rails before it could even start? Well, fortunately, fans have an on-the-record answer to that very question, as the EVP brothers sat down for an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to talk All In and touched on the subject themselves.

“Any time distractions happen beyond your control, it's a bit frustrating,” Matt Jackson sold Sports Illustrated. “But we have a task at hand, and we plan on delivering.”

Alright, so Jackson didn't get too deep into the weeds of the case, chastize Wheeler for his decision-making or worse, attempting to make it into a storyline, but the duo did hype up the gravity of the match, as the bout has been a long time coming and they want it to feel as important as possible.

“I've watched wrestling for a long time, and I don't think there's better tag teams in any division,” says Nick Jackson. “Those titles mean a lot and I strongly feel like they're the most prestigious in wrestling.”

“Dax said it best in our sit-down interview,” adds Matt Jackson. “When you have the tag team titles, you earn the right to call yourselves the best tag team in the world. For a while now, we've taken a backseat to the tag team stuff, and have been focusing on trios matches and eight-man tag matches. We sort of let them have their shine, and we watched them go on a run. I think it's clear that it's time to take back what belongs to us. It's time to sit back on our throne.”

Will Young Bucks-FTR III live up to fan expectations? Only time will tell, but after forming a legitimate rivalry between the two tag teams, the Jacksons are gearing up for the match like one of the great Celtics-Lakers rivalry games from the Larry Bird-Magic Johnson era.

The Young Bucks are gearing up for Game 7 versus FTR.

Elsewhere in the Young Bucks interview with Sports Illustrated, Nick and Matt Jackson were asked about the rivalry between themselves and FTR and what it means not just for their own legacies but for professional wrestling in general.

While Young Bucks-FTR has been building up for years, literally before Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood were members, this match isn't just about them. No, this bout is all about elevating tag team wrestling in general, as a high tide raises all ships.

“It's like the Celtics and the Lakers,” says Matt Jackson. “It's a rivalry between the very best dynasty teams, but there's an undeniable respect that is present. Any competitor who sees another competitor as a threat, aren't inviting them over for a cup of coffee. At least not now, while we're in the middle of it. Maybe one day when we're all old men, we'll sit down, reminisce, and realize how much we all actually have in common. But for now, they're the enemy, and they're after the things I want. And one of those things are the tag team titles, and the other is to be labeled the greatest tag team of this generation.”

“This is exactly what we envisioned for the tag team division in AEW,” Nick Jackson added. “Having generational talent and having them be able to hold the division at the highest standard, and of course we're competitive, and we see that, and it drives us to be better.”

Will this match define the “greatest tag team of this generation?” To some, yes; to others, no – unless, of course, The Usos are added to the match – but it will likely go down as the most important match of the Young Bucks' and FTR's respective careers, which is worth all of the hype.