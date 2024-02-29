With AEW Revolution rapidly approaching, the Young Bucks, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, find themselves with a very interesting task at hand: retiring Sting.
On paper, the process is simple enough, the two-time AEW Tag Team Champions are set to face off against the current AEW Tag Team Champions in a winner-takes-all challenge for the straps in the assumed main event of Revolution. The better team will likely come out on top, and the AEW Galaxy will have to adjust to the new normal following the show, regardless of which side comes out with the titles.
And yet, no match is ever wrestled just on paper, and because Sting has declared that this match will be his last, he will either leave the ring with the belt raised over his head, a champion for one more day before he likely vacates the belt and rides off into the sunset a winner one final time, or he will have to leave his boots in the middle of the ring as a loser, passing the baton to the new, Corporate Bucks and his long-time partner Darby Allin.
Discussing the match in question in an interview with Sports Illustrated, the Young Bucks reflected on their first AEW encounter with Sting before revealing just how important ending Sting's career “correctly” is to their own legacy.
“Forbidden Door was the very first time we'd ever been in a ring with Sting. You can get caught up in moments like that when you're standing face to face with an icon. It can mix you up and take you off balance because you almost get caught watching yourself, like you're in a movie or a dream. You have to stop acting like a fan and remember you're a participant. I remember more about how I felt in that match, and less about what happened,” Matt Jackson told Sports Illustrated.
“This match at Revolution, nobody is more emotional about it than my brother and me. Although we usually rooted against Sting when we were kids, we always respected his game. It's a lot of responsibility on our shoulders. Sting has had a legendary career, and it's up to us to stick the landing. But this isn't going to be Kobe scoring 60 points on his final night. We're looking for a shutout. And I know Sting wouldn't want it any other way. He mentioned us being in for the fight of our lives. We live for high pressure, high stakes, big fight feel matches. Nobody performs better in those types of situations than us. Sixty-four years of age, performing in his final match or not, we're not going to take him lightly.”
Normally, when a professional wrestler ends their career, they do so by putting over another performer, pushing a younger performer forward in an attempt to leave the industry better off than where they found it. This situation, however, is different because Sting isn't wrestling Allin one-on-one, looking to give his protege a good showing before passing off his moves, respect, and ultimately endorsement to the “future of the business,” he's wrestling the Young Bucks, who need a win over Sting as much as they need a $25 Starbucks gift card.
Still, just because some fans aren't hyped on this pairing to the same degree as, say, The Great Muta Final “Bye-Bye” last year doesn't mean the Bucks are going to take it lightly, as Matthew still vows to give the sexagenarian the fight of his life.
“I want to give Sting the fight of his life,” Matthew Jackson noted. “I want to give him a lasting memory of how it all came to an end. After all, the ending is the most important part. It'll be Sting's honor.”
The Young Bucks believe they will get their deserved respect.
Elsewhere in their conversation with Sports Illustrated, The Young Bucks reflected on the consistent hatred they've received from a small but vocal segment of IWC, which has only gotten worse during this new era of post-CM Punk AEW.
Cast them as villains if you like, but the Bucks know that, eventually, fans will have to accept just how important they have been to professional wrestling as a whole.
“Our success is undeniable. One day, we will get our flowers, but unfortunately, they will be at our gravesides. When you are cast as a villain, you must accept that role. But we know what we've done–we lived it. Hate our style of wrestling? Hate the way we look? Hate the way we talk? That's fine. But we made a lot of people a lot of money. I bathe in the tears of yesterday's broke wrestling personalities, whose only content is talking about what I did last, in my backyard lazy river,” Matthew Jackson noted.
“In our eyes, we're the good guys–trying to keep AEW on course with the mission statement of changing the world. We sparked the movement that created a revolution that birthed AEW. We were the fresh, young, disruptors who thought outside of the box and spat in the face of tradition. AEW is now a much different place than it was five years ago, but I think that same disruptive attitude is still there. So who better to lead the charge than the company's own EVPs who sought out for that change originally, anyway? Sometimes you have to protect the thing you love the most, from people who don't fit the image of what this is supposed to be.”
Like them or not, it's really hard to argue with Jackson's points, as they really have been incredibly influential on the professional wrestling business in a way that very few tag teams, nay wrestlers in general, can boast. From popularizing social media usage to bolster their careers in Being The Elite, to bringing the Bullet Club to new heights in America, to making indie wrestling so cool that it could sell 10,000 tickets to a show and get shirts in Hot Topics, the Young Bucks are the tag team of the 21st Century, and even if they never win anything else in AEW again, their place in professional wrestling is already secured.