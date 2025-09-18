During one of his last matches on his farewell tour, WWE Superstar John Cena paid homage to one of his oldest rivals, Edge (aka Adam Copeland in AEW).

Now, Edge has responded to the viral moment. Cena hit a variety of his rivals' moves. This included a spear, complete with Edge's iconic hair-pulling set-up in the corner. During an interview with The Score, he called it “super fun.”

He then looked back at their rivalry. Edge explained that they had “met each other at the right time.” He needed a hero, while Cena needed a villain to overcome. According to Edge, they “clicked” from day one.

“Our characters were polar opposite,” he explained. “I know what the assignment was, and so did he. You had two guys who were very willing to do what we had to do to get us both over. John was very well on his way, but I feel like our angle is what really put the stamp on him being the top guy, and it put the stamp on me being the main event guy.

“I'll always look back on that [feud] fondly and what we were able to do and the fun we had,” he continued.

Will Edge be part of John Cena's WWE farewell tour?

Article Continues Below

Unfortunately, it does not appear Edge (or Adam Copeland, for that matter) will be part of Cena's WWE farewell tour. He left WWE in 2023, and he has been with AEW since.

Unless his contract expires before December, it seems unlikely Edge will make it back to WWE in time for Cena's last match, which will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

That is a bummer for many WWE fans. Edge was one of Cena's key rivals throughout his storied career. Cena has been able to run it back with several old rivals during his farewell tour, such as Randy Orton and CM Punk. Edge would have been the perfect final opponent for him.

They have not locked up in over a decade. Edge retired from wrestling in 2011 while Cena was at the height of his career. By the time he returned in 2020, Cena was a part-time talent as his acting career took off. Now, Edge, as Copeland, is wrestling in AEW and about to have a match at All Out in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.