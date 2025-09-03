Before his wife passed away from breast cancer, AEW star Jeff Jarrett had a private show performed by Taylor Swift. He has known the “Cruel Summer” singer since she “was a little girl,” and Swift once did him a solid.

Of course, this happened before Swift's tours were making $2 billion at the box office. Jarrett recalled the experience to TMZ Sports (via People). Around Christmas in 2006, Swift put on a three-hour show for Jarrett's then-ill wife. She would pass away months after the performance.

Initially, Swift showed up without her guitar. She ran back home to get it, returning with her instrument. Amazingly, she put on a three-hour show while only having released her self-titled debut album at the time.

The audience grew from seven to around 45 people. “By the end of the afternoon, Taylor played about three hours,” Jarrett recalled.

Even after Jarrett's wife passed away, Swift “would come around, and was really good with the girls.” Nowadays, she is selling out stadiums all around the world.

AEW star Jeff Jarrett's relationship with Taylor Swift

Article Continues Below

As Jarrett recalled to TMZ Sports, he has known Swift for years. She used to babysit his kids while she was a teenager in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and he is still friends with her father, Scott. “She kind of bonded with the family, specifically with the girls,” he explained.

Swift was still young in her career at the time they met. Jarrett recalled her “knocking on labels' doors” before finally getting her chance.

She recently got engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, sending shockwaves through the internet. We will see if Jarrett receives a wedding invite.

Currently, Swift is gearing up for the release of The Life of a Showgirl, her 12th studio album of original material. It was unveiled on the New Heights podcast, and it will come out on October 3, 2025. The Life of a Showgirl is the follow-up to The Tortured Poets Department.

It marks the return of Swift's collaborations with Max Martin and Shellback. They will co-produce the new album with Swift after previously working with her on several occasions.