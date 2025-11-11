There has been a lot of talk about ex-WWE star Andrade after his release, and the latest development amid the non-compete drama is that he walked out of a show.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio (via Sportskeeda Wrestling) reports that the former WWE and AEW wrestler walked out of a show in Mexico, and by all accounts, Andrade appeared “unhappy” with something. He did, however, fulfill his obligations to sign autographs at the event.

One important thing to note is that his non-compete clause, which was given to him by WWE, only applies in the United States. The show he allegedly walked out of took place in Mexico.

“Andrade was on the show [The Crash], probably the main attraction on the show,” said Meltzer. “He was there signing autographs and then he left. The only thing that we heard was that he was unhappy. His non-compete is only [in the] United States, so he can work in Tijuana, he can work Mexico City.”

Why is Andrade under a non-compete clause after his WWE release?

The saga after Andrade's WWE release has been messy. He rejoined in AEW weeks after his release, but this caused WWE to send a cease-and-desist letter as he allegedly broke his non-compete clause, causing him to be taken out of their creative plans.

Now, it sounds like he is free to join non-United States promotions. In early Oct. 2025, he debuted in The Crash Lucha Libre. He beat DMT Azul to win The Crash Heavyweight Championship.

His recent WWE release marked the end of his second tenure with the company. He was brought back in 2024 at the Royal Rumble PLE, and he feuded with the likes of Carmelo Hayes during this stint, before being released in Oc. 2025.

Previously, he was with WWE from 2015 to 2021. He won the NXT Championship in 2017, holding it for 140 days before losing it to Aleister Black.

During his first main roster run, Andrade won the United States Championship once. Additionally, he was a one-time Speed Champion during his second stint.