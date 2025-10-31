Despite their past rivalry, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens and AEW's Chris Jericho reunited at the recent game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars.

Jericho and Owens took to Instagram to share a selfie of them sitting together at the Lightning and Stars game. “Best Friends!” Jericho captioned the post, referencing their past WWE rivalry.

They were both smiling ear-to-ear, so it appears that it was a successful reunion. WWE backstage correspondent and NHL reporter Jackie Redmond also spotted Owens at the game, saying she loves “a crossover moment.” Owens caught her filming him, giving her a big smile.

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho's WWE rivalry

Before Jericho left WWE for AEW, he formed an alliance with Owens. He helped Owens win the Universal Championship, and he would frequently help him defend it.

However, the partnership would not last forever. The cracks in their relationship formed after Jericho accepted a challenge for Owens' Universal Championship from Goldberg on the champion's behalf.

Of course, Owens lost the title to Goldberg in a matter of minutes. Jericho cost Owens the match, and they then had a match at WrestleMania 33 against each other.

Jericho, the United States Champion at the time, lost the belt to Owens at WrestleMania 33. Later in the month at Payback, Jericho beat Owens to regain the championship. Two nights later, Owens beat Jericho for the United States Championship.

Jericho would leave WWE in 2018, and he would return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). He would also compete on the independent circuit before joining AEW in 2019.

Since joining AEW, Jericho has remained a constant. He was the inaugural AEW World Champion, beating Adam Page for it. Additionally, he has worked with Ring of Honor as an extension of his work in AEW.

Owens, meanwhile, is rehabbing a neck injury. He had surgery earlier in the year, and he is now recovering. This caused him to miss WrestleMania 41, where he was supposed to face Randy Orton. As a result, Orton held an open challenge at WrestleMania 41, which was answered by TNA star Joe Hendry.