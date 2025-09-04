Recent comments from former WWE star Ronda Rousey about professional wrestling did not sit well with some, including former AEW World Champion MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman).

During a recent interview, Rousey criticized her booking during her first WWE run. She did not sound happy that she feuded with Alexa Bliss, calling it “f*****g ridiculous.”

“The fact that they had me fighting Alexa Bliss at all was f*****g ridiculous, and you wanna know why they had me against Alexa Bliss? Because she had the most merch sales at the time… Like, what the f**k!? That’s your decision-making process,” Rousey said.

MJF did not take kindly to that. He responded to Wrestling Purists' post on X, formerly Twitter, with the quote.

“It’s almost like pro wrestling[,] much like any professional sport[,] functions as a business,” the former AEW World Champion said. “F*****g crazy [exploding head emoji].”

Why did Ronda Rousey have problems with her WWE run?

Rousey took exception to WWE booking her against Bliss during her first stint. It is somewhat surprising, given that Rousey won her first-ever title against Bliss at SummerSlam in 2018. She even squashed Bliss, beating her in dominant fashion.

Bliss got a rematch against Rousey; however, she lost. Rousey's reign lasted 231 days before she lost the championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

She then went on a prolonged hiatus from WWE. Rousey returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE. Her second run with WWE was not as successful. While she beat Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, she lost it 55 days later to Liv Morgan, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract for a match.

Rousey regained the championship shortly after at Extreme Rules. Her reign lasted 83 days before Rousey lost to a returning Flair.

She then began tag-teaming with Shayna Baszler. They won the Women's Tag Team Championship and held it for 32 days before losing it to Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey and Baszler then began a feud that culminated with an “MMA Rules” match at the 2023 SummerSlam PLE.